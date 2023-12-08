How we use data analysis to check crimes in Edo – Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has revealed how the state’s security archi tecture check crime by analyzing data collected on various crimes committed in the state.

He disclosed this on Thursday while speaking at the 2023 Edo Security Summit, with the theme, “Edo State Security Framework: Repositioning for the future”.

The Governor also used the occasion to launch the State’s security Command and Control Center (CCC), to empower security forces with the latest technology, streamlined communication and real-time intelligence.

He noted that the Summit is to serve as pivotal platform in uniting the leaders, law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders towards the safety and fortification of Edo.

This is even as he disclosed that his administration is concerned about the sustainability of all the reforms introduced in the last seven years, particularly in the area of security.

According to the Governor, the state-of-the-art control centre will further enhance security of lives and properties in the state, adding that collaboration with the various security agencies in the state has played a key role in the security reports in the state.

He said: “Every month, we collate every incidences that has occurred across the state and our goal is how to use these data collected to combat crime, investigate crime and understand what is going on in various communities across the state.

“Since we started collecting data on crime incidences in the state, that is between 2017 and 2020, we saw astronomic rise in crime and criminal activities across the board.

“But since we started using data to analyse what is going on in the state, since 2020 till post COVID era, we have seen incidences of crime reducing significantly. There is 41.7 reduction of crime rate since 2021 till date in Edo State

“What we need to do now is to ensure active collaboration between the central security agencies and the local agencies. The point is, as we look into the future, emphasis must be on decentralises security”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Police Service Commission and Chairman if the ceremony, Dr. Solomon Arase, said that as a result of its key position in the country, Edo State is prone to influx of crimes imported from other states.

He noted that community policing emerges as a unique and effective strategy to root out criminal elements and the threat they constitute.

Arase said: “The police community relations committee is the driving force behind the community policing initiative which has improve the operational capacity of the local hunters and vigilante along with the influencial traditional and religious leaders.”

In his keynote address, Major-General Ohifeme Ejemai (rtd), encouraged security awareness amongst the people in order to combat the issue of crime in the state.