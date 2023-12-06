Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly sits,elects new officers amidst heavy security 

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 4:26 pm


Martin Amaewhule presiding over the Rivers Assembly today Wednesday December 6 amidst heavy security.

*Elects new Majority Leader, Chief Whip

*Gives first reading to local Government Amendment Bill 

*Members pass vote of confidence on Martin Amaewhule,Dumle Maol

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Despite legal entanglements for and against two factional Speakers of Rivers State House of Assembly, the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 Lawmakers on Wednesday,had its sitting amidst heavy security.

The Martin Amaewhule- led 27 Lawmakers of Rivers State House of Assembly are loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja.

At its 85th legislative sitting  Hon. Major Jack, the Member representing Akuku Toru Constituency 1, and former Whip of the House was elected as the Majority Leader of the Tenth Assembly.

The House similarly elected Hon. Frankline Nwabochi, Member, representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 1, as the new Whip of the House; the two new principal officers accordingly took their oath of office.

Commenting on the election of the officers, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, congratulated the duo and charged them to be committed to their new responsibilities.

In another development, the Rivers State House of Assembly has given First Reading to a Bill which seeks to amend the Rivers State Local Government Law, No. 5 of 2018 and other matters connected thereto.

In the same vein, the House debated on the Rivers State House of Assembly Funds Management(Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2023, after giving the Bill Second Reading.

Commenting on the Bill, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule harped on the importance of the Bill and stated his conviction that when passed the Governor will give his assent to the Bill.

The Speaker hinted that the Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara has withheld the funds meant for the Assembly for the month of November, 2023; but stated the resolve of the House to perform its constitutional function despite the distractions, and referred the Bill to the House Committee on Public Accounts for public hearing and further legislative scrutiny.

Contributing to a Motion moved by Hon. Enemi George, Member, representing Asari Toru II, to commend the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol and other principal officers, Members spoke in unison and extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Rt. Hon. Amaewhule and his team, for upholding the tenets of democracy.

Remarking on the Motion, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule thanked the 27 Members of the House for passing a vote of confidence on him and other principal officers; and reaffirmed his commitment to the service of the House and the State.

At the time of filing this report the Edison Ehie factional Speaker leading four lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara has not reacted to the latest development.

It would be recalled that a notice of impeachment which was served on Governor Fubara has been a subject of litigations.

