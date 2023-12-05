Kano governorship tussle: Yoruba political front declares support for Gawuna 

Seyi in his high spirit declaring total support for the APC and Gawuna in the Sabon Gari area of Kano state

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A Yoruba political front led by an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and frontline Yoruba Community leader in Kano, Honourable Seyi Olunishola, has declared victory prayers and total support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, over the ongoing legal tussle on who actually won the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Kano, now left to be decided by the Supreme Court.

Our Correspondent reports that verdicts by the governorship election Tribunal and the Appeal Court, which did not favour the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, have created tension within the political landscape of Kano.

However, Honourable Seyi and his followers, have declared total support for Gawuna and the APC.

Seyi Olunishola, in a Statement he personally signed, felicitated with the APC Kano governorship candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, for emerging victorious at the Tribunal and the Appellate Court, expressing optimism that the APC will get victory at the Supreme Court.

Seyi, a former APC Councilor, representing Sabon Gari East Ward in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano, described the Court of Appeal’s verdict that confirmed Gawuna as the duly elected governor of Kano state as, “a landmark decision that brings smiles to the face of Yoruba indigenes resident in Kano.”

He added that, “the November 17, 2023, judicial decision reached by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria, is rich in jurisprudence , in which the court affirmed the resounding victory by the All Progress Congress (APC) and its candidate, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna.

“I want to use this medium to celebrate the courage and fearless judgment of the Justices of the Appeal Court in upholding the truth in this matter. I also want to congratulate the victorious candidate of the APC, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, for the feat.”

He emphasized that, “with the strength of the two verdicts at the governorship tribunal and the Appellate, I am confident that the defeated party pursuing the matter at the Supreme Court will face another judicial defeat, given the clarity of the case against them.”

Seyi hailed, “the inclusive and unifying leadership style of the APC in Kano State, which is a miniature of Nigeria due to its diverse nature in commerce, industry, and ethnic diversity.”

He commended the APC governorship candidate for, “upholding the idea of unity inherited from his days as the Local Government Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government Area, during which he ensured the inclusion of non-indigenes in his government.”

The former Councillor maintained that, “the APC enjoys unwavering support from non-indigenous groups existing in Kano.”

He also commended APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for steering the party to victory in various states, including Kogi and Imo.