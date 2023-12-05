Emure Ekiti Rebirth Agenda Group Hosts 2023 Emure Unity Day

Emure Ekiti, headquarters of Emure Local Government of Ekiti State, will come alive on Saturday, December 9 when the Emure Ekiti Rebirth Agenda Group (EERA) hosts the 2023 edition of the annual Emure Unity Day with the primary target of raising funds to establish a community polytechnic.

The Coordinator of EERA, Mr. Lanre Owoeye, said: “The theme of this year’s Emure Unity Day, “Agenda for the Prosperity of Emure Ekiti,” was carefully chosen to provide a springboard for the take-off of the Emure Ekiti Polytechnic and our other development programmes,” stressing, “Education is accorded a pride of place because we aspire to make our community a hub of excellence and a testament to our commitment to the generations that will follow.”

Ahead of the event, the Elemure of Emure Ekiti, His Royal Majesty Oba Emmanuel Adebowale Adebayo, had paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, during which he called on the Ekiti State Government to support his community’s drive to establish the Emure Ekiti Polytechnic.

“Our visit is essentially to invite Your Excellency to Emure Unity Day 2023 which is a special edition to encourage our vibrant youth in a group called Emure Ekiti Rebirth Agenda that initiated the noble project of establishing the Emure Ekiti-owned polytechnic in the kingdom,” Oba Adebayo told Governor Oyebanji.

The Chairman of the Emure Unity Day Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, said: “The week-long celebration which began on Monday, December 4 with various sporting and cultural activities will climax on Saturday, December 9 with the Emure Unity Day under the Chairmanship of Distinguished Senator Yemi Adaramodu, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the National Assembly with Mr. Bode Thompson, a businessman, as Chief Launcher,” adding, “The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour at the event.”

Adekanmbi further explained that the highlights of the event will include fundraising for the proposed polytechnic, groundbreaking ceremonies at its temporary and permanent sites, and the conferment of Ule Ewa awards on 41 distinguished individuals who have contributed to the development of Emure Ekiti.

Chairman of the Awards and Chieftaincy Title Sub-Committee, Hon. Albert Oladele, announced that: “HRM Emmanuel Adebayo will confer the chieftaincy title of Baamofin of Emure Ekiti Kingdom on Mr. Bola Olotu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a proud son of Emure Ekiti. Other recipients are Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Bobagunwa of Emure Kingdom), his wife, Mrs. Toyin Adaramodu (Yeye Bobagunwa of Emure Ekiti Kingdom) as well as Dr. Ife M.J Adesanlu (Otunba Atayese of Emure Ekiti Kingdom) and his wife Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Adesanlu (Yeye Atayese of Emure Ekiti Kingdom).”

Emure Unity Day, which is in its 29th edition, is a socio-cultural and economic development initiative that began in 1994 as a rallying point for all sons and daughters of the community to pool resources to achieve rapid transformation of Emure Ekiti in all ramifications.

###