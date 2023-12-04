Edo 2024: Rep member, Dekeri, joins the long list of APC aspirants

Edo 2024: Rep member, Dekeri, joins the long list of APC aspirants

Monday, December 4, 2023 2:25 pm


Mr. Anamero Dekeri2

Mr. Anamero Dekeri

*Promises all-inclusive govt

By Jethro Ibileke

The member representing Etsako Federal Constituency at the national assembly, Mr. Anamero Dekeri, has joined the long list of aspirants from the various political parties eyeing the Edo top job.

The billioneer philanthropist popularly known as Danco, stormed the state secretariat of his party, the All progressive Congress (APC), on Saturday, to announce his aspiration to the party leaders.

He was accompanied to the party secretariat located off Airport Road, in Benin City, by hundreds of party members from across the three senatorial districts of the State to witness the epoch-making event.

The federal lawmaker who said he has what it takes to govern the state and also free it from the grip and clutches of those who lack vision, described his gubernatorial voyage as the “venture of hope” mantra.

He added that his string of successes in his private business where he was able to empower a many people and that of Anamero idofe Anamero Foundation is a testament of his capacity and capability.

According to him, his “venture of hope” mantra, evolved out of the people-centric APC manifesto.

He added that it is a multi-mix integrator that incorporates education, health, human capital development, agriculture, food security, and economic prosperity for the generality of the people.

Dekeri who lambasted the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki for lacking the vision to transform the state despite the God-given resources at its disposal, promised to run an all-inclusive government where integrity, transparency, and accessibility will be promoted.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    l-r: Mr. Olufemi Daramola as Special Adviser on Infrastructure; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Mr. Biodun Ogunleye as Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources during the swearing in of the two new cabinet members at the EXCO chambers, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, 06 December 2023. 2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Swears in Two Cabinet Members
    Governor Oyebanji at the ceremony marking the 2023 Cooperatives' Day, held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital 4 hours ago

    Oyebanji to Inject N1bn into Ekiti Cooperative Societies
    Johnson Babalola 6 hours ago

    Transformative Community Development: The Ile-Oluji Paradigm
    Martin Amaewhule presiding over the Rivers Assembly today Wednesday December 6 amidst heavy security. 6 hours ago

    Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly sits,elects new officers amidst heavy security 
    Abike Dabiri and others in the UK during the Avenue Impact Business Networking and Winter Ball at the Crown Plaza Hotel 8 hours ago

    Abike Dabiri,Pelican Call for Unity to Build Nigeria
    VP Shettima and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu 10 hours ago

    VP Shettima supports non-kinetic approach to insecurity in South East
    Mr Owei Lakemfa 12 hours ago

    Firing NANS from the barrel of the gun
    Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Sanyowwo; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Opebi-Ojota link bridge and adjourning roads, on Tuesday, 05 December 2023. 13 hours ago

    Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge Ready in 2nd Quarter of 2024, Says Sanwo-Olu