Edo 2024: Rep member, Dekeri, joins the long list of APC aspirants

*Promises all-inclusive govt

By Jethro Ibileke

The member representing Etsako Federal Constituency at the national assembly, Mr. Anamero Dekeri, has joined the long list of aspirants from the various political parties eyeing the Edo top job.

The billioneer philanthropist popularly known as Danco, stormed the state secretariat of his party, the All progressive Congress (APC), on Saturday, to announce his aspiration to the party leaders.

He was accompanied to the party secretariat located off Airport Road, in Benin City, by hundreds of party members from across the three senatorial districts of the State to witness the epoch-making event.

The federal lawmaker who said he has what it takes to govern the state and also free it from the grip and clutches of those who lack vision, described his gubernatorial voyage as the “venture of hope” mantra.

He added that his string of successes in his private business where he was able to empower a many people and that of Anamero idofe Anamero Foundation is a testament of his capacity and capability.

According to him, his “venture of hope” mantra, evolved out of the people-centric APC manifesto.

He added that it is a multi-mix integrator that incorporates education, health, human capital development, agriculture, food security, and economic prosperity for the generality of the people.

Dekeri who lambasted the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki for lacking the vision to transform the state despite the God-given resources at its disposal, promised to run an all-inclusive government where integrity, transparency, and accessibility will be promoted.