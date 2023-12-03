We’ll deliver on our campaign promises – Fubara

Sunday, December 3, 2023 9:29 am


*Assures of concluding process of gazetting the Amanyanabo stool

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has reassured that his administration is geared towards fulfilling all his  electioneering campaigns promises for betterment of  lives all residents in the State.

Sir Fubara gave the assurance on Saturday at the funeral ceremony of His Royal Majesty, late King Nelson Atubo Oputibeya XI, Amanyanabo of Koniju Town, who died at 92 years in Koniju Town in Okrika Local Government Area.

Governor Fubara said one area of mutual cooperation solicited from the Rivers people is to maintain the peace so that his administration can continue to deliver infrastructure and social services.

“Let me also say this, we must abide by the tenets of of peace. That is the only way we can bring about the desired development we are all yearning for the people of the State.

“So, I want to urge every one of you, please, ensure that you maintain peace so that the promises we made during our campaign will be fulfilled.”

Sir Fubara said he will never take the support of Wakirike people for his administration for granted because they make him feel that he is not alone in the journey of providing quality governance to Rivers people.

The governor also assured the people of Koniju Town that the process to officially Gazette the first class recognition given by government to the Oputibeya Traditional Stool, which has delayed will be concluded.

In his speech, Head of Owolo War Canoe House, and former Attorney General of Rivers State, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, thanked governor Fubara for being physically present to participate in burial activities as their king joins his ancestors.

 

 

