When Boiled Yam Met the Drought of Complimentary Water!

When Boiled Yam Met the Drought of Complimentary Water!

Thursday, November 30, 2023 2:34 pm


Johnson Babalola

Johnson Babalola

Johnson Babalola

While seated at a restaurant in Abuja, relishing a plate of boiled yam and fish sauce, I overheard a woman nearby expressing her frustration to the waiter.

“What do you mean there’s no water for complimentary breakfast, only tea or coffee?” she demanded. The waiter explained he was following instructions, to which the woman retorted, “What kind of instructions deprive me of water as part of a complimentary meal?”

The waiter suggested buying water, but she insisted, “The meal should be complete; without water, it’s not.” After a brief exchange, the woman reluctantly accepted tap water.

Later, at a hotel in Ikeja, I enjoyed a complimentary breakfast of sweet potatoes and egg sauce. Despite the pleasant environment, I noticed there was no water provided unless purchased separately. Opting for tea, I overheard a man across from me expressing his discontent to a waitress. “Is there no normal water?” he asked.

The waitress replied, “No, just tea and coffee.” The man left the dining room, stating, “That doesn’t make sense to me, and it won’t make sense to anyone except your managers.”

Reflecting on these encounters, it seems that some hotel owners in Nigeria may benefit from additional training in basic customer service. Providing guests with water as part of their complimentary meal should be a straightforward practice.

_Johnson Babalola is a Canadian immigration lawyer, author, writer, storyteller, and story-based leadership trainer. Follow him on IG @jbdlaw; FB: https://www.facebook.com/jbdlaw and www.johnsonbabalola.com/www.tpmattorneys.com
*@jbandthings/@jbdlaw

*You can obtain a copy of his newly released book, REJECTED on Amazon, FriesenPress, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Nook Store, Apple Bboks, Google Play etc*

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    RIVCSO executive members with CP Disu, fourth from right 2 mins ago

    Rivers Civil Society makes Seven-Point demand to  CP Disu 
    Helicopter Crash in Port Harcourt, Nigerian Air Force, 55 mins ago

    Nigerian Air Force Confirms Crash of  MI-35P Helicopter in Port Harcourt
    VP Ibrahim Shettima and Governor Charles Soludo during the VP's visit to Anambra State 2 hours ago

    Private Sector A Crucial Foundation Of Nigerian Government – VP Shettima
    Traditional rulers and participants during the meeting 4 hours ago

    Qualifying examination militating against girl education in Kano , says traditional leader
    6 hours ago

    A Review of the Book – AT Dlamini: A Future that Came Early
    Governor Dapo Abiodun, presenting the N703.03billion Budget Proposal for 2024 to the state House of Assembly 6 hours ago

    Governor Abiodun Presents N703b 2024 Budget to Ogun Assembly, Allocates 30% to infrastructure
    18 hours ago

    Kwankwaso to  Governor Yusuf:  “Stop wasting tax payers money sponsoring needless protests” 
    Bello Aliyu speaks to the media 20 hours ago

    Desist From Sowing Artificial Fault Lines Among Nasarawa People, APC Tells PDP