Obasanjo celebrates wife at 70

Former President of Nigeria,Chief Olusegun Obasanjo celebrated his wife Mrs Bola Obasanjo who turn 70years on the 29th of November 2023.

Obasanjo in company of the state Governor,Prince Dapo Abiodun and his wife Bamidele Abiodun ,Coronent Obas in Egbaland Alake, Olowu, Osile, Olu Ibara, Adeboye, Esther Ajayi, Ebenezer Obey, Adekunle, Ogun CAN Chairman, former Ministers, Deputy Govs., Head of State and Federal Agencies, Chinese Consul General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ojora, Okoya, Mrs. Okoli (Mama EMZOR00), Tonye Cole others at a Thanksgiving service held at Chapel Christ the Glorious King,Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abeokuta, Orchestrated by Pastor Enoch Adeboye with his wife Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye disclosed that his wife Mrs Bola as deserved coming before God with array of well-wishers to thank God for attaining the Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier, while reading the second Bible lesson of the service from Psalm 103; “Let all that I have praise the Lord”, Mrs. Obasanjo who radiated joy and happiness throughout the about two hours event declared that the former President brought her exposure and satisfaction, as she knelt to publicly acknowledged the support.

The congregation thundered with applause, as some described the action as one of the visible treats of the celebrant; humility and respect.

Also, Obasanjo read from Psalm 95; “come let us sing to the Lord. Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation” which he remarked was well deserved by the celebrant.

The State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun in his remark said Mrs. Obasanjo is a proud daughter of Remoland, “who without doubt, a good wife, good companion and friend and she is a good Christian.”

A roll call of who is who at the church service included government officials, traditional heads, diplomatic corps, captains of industries and close associates.

Notable among whom are the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Olowu of Owu, Oba Prof. Saka Matemilola, Olu Ibara, Oba Jacob Omolade, Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Oba Akinale, Oba Femi Ogunleye and Oba Ibogun Olaoogun, Oba Sunday Adebayo among other traditional rulers in attendance.

Wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, Mama Esther Ajayi, Ebenezer Obey, Ogun State Christian Association of Nigeria, Tunde Akinsanya, Rev. Adekunle of the Anglican Church and other men of God across the state.

Former ministers, Kemi Adeosun, Chief Mrs. Akande, Chief Kunle Ojora, Chief Molade Okoya and wife. They also include wife of the former governor, Mrs. Funso Amosun, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa former SSG during Amosun’s administration, Deputy Governors, Salmatu Badru, (Ogun), Erelu Obada (Osun), Chairman of O’dua Investment Company, Otunba Abimbola Ashiru, Chief Joju Fadairo, Chinese Consul General in Nigeria, Mr and Mrs. Odera Ozoka, Tonye Cole, Mrs. Okoli (Mama EMZOR) Secretary General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Okay Emuchay.