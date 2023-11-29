Edo 2024: Former Rep member dumps PDP

…says party makes contributing to nation-building difficult

By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State and a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Sergius Ogun, has dumped the party.

Ogun was one of the frontline aspirants for the next year’s governorship election in the state on the platform of the PDP.

The former two-term member of the green chamber, tendered his resignation from the party in a four-paragraph letter dated 23 November, 2023 and addressed to the ward 10 chairman of the party in Ugboha, Esan South-East local government area.

He was elected in 2015 to the Federal House of Representatives on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform to represent the Esan North-East/Esan South-East Constituency.

He was a member of the House Committee on the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Ogun cited “recent developments within the party”, which he said makes it difficult for him to continue to contribute to nation building, as reason for his resignation from the PDP.

His resignation letter reads:

“I write to notify you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (POP)

effective Wednesday 22nd November 2023.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to the party for the privilege given to me to serve in the Federal House of Representatives for two terms. It has been a great honour to contribute to nation building through the platform of the party. However, recent developments within the party has made my continuous participation and contribution to nation building untenable.

“I appreciate you personally for your leadership and extend my best wishes to the party in all future activities.”

The former federal lawmaker is yet to indicate his next destination, but, an insider in the PDP who did not want his name mentioned in print, suggested that Ogun might be heading to the Labour Party (LP), ahead of the party primaries early next year.

