Singer Orezi escapes death as fire guts his residence In Lagos 

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 10:27 am


Orezi

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nigerian singer Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi, is over the moon, thanking God for saving his life as fire gutted his Lekki residence in Lagos on Monday night.

Orezi escaped the fire incident because at the time his house was in flames, he was at a meeting in Lekki County around 11: 48. He got a call from his neighbour Bobrinsky that his house was on fire.

The singer  shared photos and video of his burnt residence on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

He wrote: “Last night was really hectic. Still trying to figure out and wrap my head around all that happened.

“I’m sitting here asking my self why me. God is indeed merciful. Can’t thank God enough.

“I was at a meeting in Lekki county last night around 11.48pm when I got a call from my neighbor, Bobrisky, that my house is on fire. I initially thought this was a joke.

“I was like, ‘Which kind yeye joke bob Dey give me so?’ Immediately I raced down to my house. What I saw … broke me.”

