Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Donates N50m to Nigerian Legion, Launches 2024 Emblem

Generosity we experience in Lagos rarely enjoyed by any other State Council, says Commandant

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday donated N50 million to the State council of the Nigerian Legion, as part of his administration’s commitment to make life easy for Legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes.

The Governor announced the donation during the Appeal Fund and launching of the Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also officially launched the emblem and appeal fund ahead of the January 15, 2024 commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Speaking during the ceremony attended by Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, members of the State Executive Council, Service Commanders and Commissioner of Police, and officials of the Nigerian Legion, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his administration’s commitment to continuous empowerment of widows of the fallen heroes.

He said the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) will continue to work with the office of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion to empower the widows of the fallen heroes for them to benefit from various government interventions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who commended members of the Nigerian Legion and the fallen heroes for their service to the country, said Legionnaires will not be left out of the various intervention programmes of the Lagos State Government.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Legion, DCG Akeem Olawale Wolimoh, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for his welfare and concern for retired officers and the families of the fallen heroes.

“I want to use this moment of appreciation of the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and military veterans as a point of contact and plead to Mr. Governor to continue in your usual manner of supporting the Nigerian Legion in Lagos State.

“I must confess that the generosity we experience here is rarely enjoyed by any other State Council of the Nigerian Legion across the nation,” he said.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Layode, said 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which started with the launching of the emblem and appeal fund, will be climaxed on January 15, 2024, with the Wreath laying ceremony at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa, Lagos.

During the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu, alongside his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, some cabinet members and heads of security agencies in the State were decorated with the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.