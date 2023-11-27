Edo 2024: No one can stop my governorship aspiration, Philip Shaibu boasts

By Jethro Ibileke

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has declared that no one can stop him from expressing his ambition to contest for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in next year’s governorship election.

He made the declaration Monday morning in Benin while flagging off his campaign.

The event which held at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral event centre, was well-attended by party members and supporters.

Shaibu used the occasion to reel out his his numerous achievements in the past 20 years of his forage in politics, both as a state and federal legislator and as deputy governor.

“As your Deputy Governor in the last seven years, I have had the privilege of working closely with our amiable Governor, His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki, to lay a solid foundation for progress in Edo State.

“Under our administration, we have seen remarkable achievements and milestones, but there is still much work to be done.

“I am aware of the need by the greater Edo people for a more inclusive government, a government of the Edo people, by the Edo people, and for the Edo people, a government of individuals who have been there and know the pains and wishes of an average Edolite.

“Under my supervision as the Deputy Governor, our Internally generated revenue has grown impressively; thanks to the introduction of digital and cutting-edge ideas.

“Back in the day, you didn’t just call me ‘Mr Constituency Project’ for nothing. In my time as a legislator, I delivered 49 constituency projects at the state level and 13 solid constituency projects within my short stint at the federal level.

“I have fought the good fight for you my people, Along the way, suffered humiliations and enjoyed many moments of victory but I am thankful in all things.

“I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible Spirit of the Edo People. By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I be original Edo son…100% home boy.

“This is why today, I stand before you with great conviction and resolve, as I declare my intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2024 election and I am confident that with your support, we can take Edo State to even greater heights.”

The governorship ticket hopeful disclosed that his campaign would be built upon five core pillars, which he said are vital to the transformation and prosperity of the state, namely, infrastructural development and economic diversification; education, sports, skills development and job creation; healthcare and social welfare; agriculture, rural development and poverty alleviation and security, environmental sustainability, and transparent governance.

“We will ensure that our youths are empowered with the necessary skills to compete in the global job market.

“The safety and security of our citizens is of utmost importance. We will strengthen law enforcement and implement community policing strategies to ensure the protection of all our people.

“Additionally, we will prioritize environmental sustainability, while conserving our natural resources for future generations.

“We will govern with transparency and accountability, establishing a culture of trust between the government and the people,” he said.