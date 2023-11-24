Oyebanji commissions 3.6mw Ekiti IPP

*Woos investors with uninterrupted power supply

*Ekiti is set for rapid industrialization, he says

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday commissioned the 3.6 megawatt Ekiti Independent Power Project (IPP) in Ado Ekiti, in a move seen as a major step towards industrialisation of the state.

Performing the commissioning at the project site located on Bank Road, Ado Ekito, the state capital, Governor Oyebanji said the project would help alleviate power challenges faced by residents and business offices as well as boost economic activities and industrialisation process as well as enhance the overall quality of life of the people of the state.

The commissioning of the IPP, came barely a month after the Governor commissioned electricity projects in several communities in four local government areas of the state that have been without peoper supply for over 10 years.

Governor Oyebanji, who described the IPP project as a game changer, said the project is a testament to his administration’s commitment to self-sufficiency of energy aimed at bringing about rapid industrial development of the state through enhanced economic activities and employment opportunities that would lead to growth and development.

The Governor, who emphasized the importance of the project in meeting the growing energy demand of the state, while reducing dependence on the national grid, said his administration has put in place series of measures to put an end to the ugly situation of epileptic power supply in the state.

He explained that his government has rehabilitated and reconnected Gbonyin/ Aiyekire and Ekiti East 33KV line to the national grid, evacuated energy from the 30MVA transformer at the TCN facility at Omisanjana to the Industrial and Tourism zone of Erijiyan and Ikogosi, extension of electricity to the Agric. Processing Zone in Iyemero from Eruku in Kwara State as well as rehabilitation of 33KV network from Ilumoba to Ikole Ekiti as against the former connection to Omu-aran feeder, among other interventions in the power sector.

The Governor also said that his government has been able to increase the commercial hours of the state capital by changing the conventional streetlight lamps to solar lamps to improve economic activities in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, while efforts are being put in place to replicate same across the local government areas.

While appreciating the management of Fenchurch Power Limited for the timely delivery of the project, Oyebanji used the opportunity to call on investors in the power sector to come and invest in Ekiti, especially meter vendors who could take advantage of the electricity law which provides opportunity for independent meter vendors to supply to willing customers.

The Governor urged residents of the state to see all electrical facilities in their domains as their properties and to jealously guide and protect them from vandalization. He also assured that he will not rest until energy, which is the bedrock of industrialization, is in abundant supply to support the productive energy of the people.

“It is my great pleasure to be here today to commission the first ever Independent Power Project (IPP) in Ekiti State. Today’s event is another testimony to our unstoppable race to greatness as a people and a homage to determination to succeed in the face of daunting challenges”

“This project is a major pointer to the fact that we are on course. And we will not rest until energy, which is the bedrock of industrialization, is in abundant supply to support the productive energy of our people.

“I also wish to urge our people to see all electrical facilities in our communities as our properties and to jealously guide and protect them from vandalization. This way, the ongoing investment in the power sector will bring the desired shared prosperity result to our people. For us, we are irrevocably committed to the rapid industrial development of Ekiti for employment and growth”. The Governor asserted.

Governor Oyebanji also hinted that the project would provide reliable and dedicated electricity to key State Government facilities and infrastructure including but not limited to the state secretariat, Governor’s office, Government House, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ekiti State University as well as provide uninterrupted Public Street Lighting to some major streets of Ado Ekiti.

The Governor, shortly after the commissioning undertook a guided tour of the Independent Power Plant alongside some of the dignitaries including the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, members of the State Executive Council, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof Bolaji Aluko, members of the state House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Engr. Sunday Komolafe, traditional rulers among others.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof Bolaji Aluko, said the project was an indication that Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration fully recognize that electricity is a major game changer for industrialization and economic development in the state.

Prof Aluko explained that Independent power project is the only utility scale generation facility in the state capable of boosting the state’s energy availability by at least two megawatt with a potential of increasing from five to 10megawatts.

In his remark, Chairman, Ekiti Independent Power Project, Mr. Olufemi Bakare said the commissioning of the IPP is an indication that Ekiti State is a forward thinking and progressive in its effort towards power generation and distribution by taken the advantage of the recently passed electricity law.