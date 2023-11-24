Nasarawa Guber Appeal Court Judgment: APC Hails Verdict, PDP Heads to S’Court

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The governing All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nasarawa State says the hope of the electorate has been restored, following the judgment of the court of Appeal sitting in Abuja which reversed the ruling of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, GEPT. The GEPT had on October 7, nullified the election of APC’s Governor Abdulahi Sule as the validly elected governor of the State.

While congratulating the governor, the APC said the victory “has again, validated and reaffirmed the overwhelming support our Party and its candidate has continued to receive from the majority of the people of the State, which hitherto translated to our victory during the March 18 governorship election”

A statement signed by the Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Otaru Douglas said the triumph at the Appeal court is a testimony of the goodwill reposed on the Party and the administration of Governor Sule by the people of Nasarawa State as well as the government’s dedication to the progress and transformation of the State.

While advising supporters of the APC to savour the victory responsibly, the statement called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, David Ombugadu to jettison appealing the judgment, discard all political differences and support Governor Sule to move the State forward, promote equity and entrench peace in the State. It noted that given the difficult circumstances in the nation today, it is important to close ranks regardless of ethnicity and harness strength and resources for the betterment of Nasarawa State

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party says the judgment of the Court of Appeal is a temporary setback, as it is heading to the Supreme Court to retrieve its mandate. The Party said “after a careful consideration and consultation with our legal team, express profound disagreement with the judgment of the Court of Appeal that invalidated the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal which sacked Governor AA Sule and declared our candidate, Dr. David Ombugadu as the duly elected governor.”

A release endorsed by Francis Orogu, Sate Chairman of the Party said significant grounds s of appeal have been found and the party will explore those option for review and interpretation by the Supreme Court because the decision of the Appeal Court is out of tune with the facts presented during the trial at the court of first instance.

It added that as believers in the rule of law and the democratic process, “PDP will therefore ensure that “the voice of the people is accurately represented.” He said they believe that the adjudication by the Tribunal reflects the will of the people of Nasarawa State.