Capital City Development Ltd Gives Back To Society

By Chinwendu Uzoatu

Capital City Development Limited is currently reaching out to the less privileged; thus giving back to the society.

The company, which specializes in selling of undeveloped plots of land and developed properties has from the first week of November, embarked on ‘Social Impact Month’; going to selected areas of the society; giving them items like clothing, cash gifts, pampers, milk to nursing mothers and payment of hospital bills, among others.

In an interview with the Awka Branch Manager of the organization, Paul Nnaemeka, he stated that the company is reaching the masses this November to show them love.

“Capital City is doing Social Impact Month. It means that from first to last week of this month of November, we go out for charity services to selected areas of the society that need help; like schools(mainly primary), hospitals (mainly community health centers, government hospitals), motherless babies homes. We give them items as much as we can; like clothing, cash items, hospital bills for patients, diapers, pampers, milk to nursing mothers. For schools we give out text books, exercise books, pen, pencils, eraser, etc. We also give them things to eat; like biscuits, bread and other things.

“We also go to prisons. We give out clothing, food items and words of encouragement which is very important. We give them advice to change their emotional state knowing that most of them are not there because of crime they committed. This helps to improve their wellbeing in order to serve their jail terms peacefully and come out to be better people in the society”, he said.

Nnaemeka explained that as a company, they have decided to make it an annual event; from October and November every year.

“By next year, we will select best pupils class by class, from primary one to six and pay their school fees. This is our own way of giving back to the society and because the company is based on God and service to humanity. If God can bless us, why can’t we reach out to humanity, the real people that need our services? Knowing that things are very hard in Nigeria today, we try to help the parents to reduce their stress. By going to hospitals, we try to reduce the economic burden to families, help nursing mothers in the upbringing of their new babies. For the orphans, we try to be the parents they don’t have and be their big brothers and sisters. We encourage them as much as we can. In every thing we do, we put the poor in that plan”.

He said that the company, with it’s head office in Port Harcourt is in 10 states in Nigeria, doing the same thing they do in Awka.