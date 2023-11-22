2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Rivers Govt Launches 2024 Armed Forces Emblem Tuesday

*Inaugurates Committee

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has inaugurated the Central Planning Committee of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, has charged newly inaugurated members of the Committee in the State to carry out their duties with utmost dedication in reverence to the men and women of the Armed Forces who invested and sacrificed their lives to preserve the unity of Nigeria.

The SSG said this while inaugurating members of the Central Planning Committee for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration on Tuesday, 21 November, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the Emblem Appeal Fund will be launched on Tuesday, 28th November, 2023, at the Banquet Hall, Government House by 10 am. Adding that, the Wreath Laying event will hold at the Cenotaph at the Isaac Boro Park on 15th January, 2024.

“To begin the activities that will mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in the State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has approved that the Emblem Appeal Fund Launch should be held on Tuesday, 28th November at the Banquet Hall, Government House. This is our placid way of appreciating the veterans and families of our fallen heros who have paid the ultimate price with their lives for the Nation.

“The Annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day is dedicated to the memory of the sacrifices and gallant efforts of our veterans and families of the fallen heros. We have to show them all that we appreciate the sacrifices,” he added.