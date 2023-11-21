Sterling Bank Continues Support for Ake Arts and Books Festival

Sterling Bank Continues Support for Ake Arts and Books Festival

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 11:15 am


Lola Shoneyin(Middle), Convener, Ake Arts and Book Festival, Mr Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank and team members of the 2023 Ake Arts and Books Festival Photocredit Efunla Ayodele

Lola Shoneyin(Middle), Convener, Ake Arts and Book Festival, Mr Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank and team members of the 2023 Ake Arts and Books Festival Photocredit Efunla Ayodele

Sterling Bank, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, is proud to announce its continued partnership with the Book Buzz Foundation for the 11th edition of the Ake Arts and Books Festival, taking place from November 22nd to 24th, 2023, in Ikeja, Lagos. This collaboration reaffirms Sterling Bank’s unwavering commitment to enriching lives and investing in the communities it serves. The bank firmly believes that its prosperity is intertwined with the thriving of the community it operates in.

Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling Bank, highlighted the bank’s ongoing commitment to five key sectors of the economy under its HEARTS strategy: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. “Through strategic investments in education,” said Mr. Igugu, “we aim to empower communities with knowledge, equipping them to combat poverty and elevate their standards of living.”

The Ake Festival, founded by director Lola Shoneyin, plays a vital role in nurturing the creativity of young individuals and enabling them to flourish. Sterling Bank remains steadfast in its support of the festival as part of its continued efforts to promote creativity and community growth.

The 2023 edition of the festival adopts the theme of “Blood Ties,” exploring concepts of family, love, relationships, loss, and togetherness. This theme reflects the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and promoting a diverse range of voices and perspectives.

Lola Shoneyin expressed her gratitude for the partnership with Sterling Bank and Luminate, organizations aligned with the festival’s goal of celebrating and promoting creativity while facilitating discussions that empower the youth. She also introduced a notable addition to this year’s festival, The Africa Rights Forum, which aims to train agents and editors in sub-Saharan Africa to navigate the global rights market and enable African publishers to establish a presence in the global marketplace.

Visitors to the festival can look forward to stimulating panel discussions covering a diverse range of topics and featuring some of Africa’s finest thinkers. “This year,” said Shoneyin, “we have eight incredible panel discussions with some of Africa’s brightest minds. Everyone leaves Aké Festival feeling enriched.”

Beyond panel discussions, the festival will showcase in-depth interviews with a diverse array of writers from Africa and beyond, delving into the themes they explore, their memorable characters, and the magical worlds they create for readers.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Farah with representatives of children during the dialogue session  24 mins ago

    Nigeria has 10 per cent of one billion children affected by climate change globally – UNICEF
    Polaris Bank 28 mins ago

    Polaris Bank deepens promotion of SMEs in Nigeria
    Zenith Bank 2 hours ago

    Zenith Tech Fair 3.0 Set to Hold With the Theme “Future Forward 3.0”
    Governor Uzodimma and Owerri zoze leaders 2 hours ago

    Be united, come up with a consensus candidate for 2027 election, Uzodimma tellls Owerri leaders
    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo to hold national discussion od democracy at his Presidential Library 4 hours ago

    Why Western Liberal Democracy is Not Working for Africa -Obasanjo
    Oyeshola Oloyede, Team Lead, Ake Arts and Books Festival, Lola Shoneyin, Convener, Ake Arts and Books Festival and Mr Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank 13 hours ago

    Lola Shoneyin: Why this year’s Ake Arts and Book Festival is so special                                                                                               
    Atiku Abubakar 14 hours ago

    You are just crying wolf, Presidency waves off PDP, Atiku
    15 hours ago

    First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Thrills Nigerian Community in Sierra Leone