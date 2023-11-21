CP Gumel gets applause from Kano House of Assembly as he reels out achievements and strategies of policing Kano

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel paid a courtesy visit to the hallow Chamber of Kano State House of Assembly. He was well received by the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ismail Falgore, along other principal members. The Kano Chief Sheriff received applause from members of the House, after reeling out his achievements and strategies of policing Kano, the commercial nerve centre cum political heartbeat of northern Nigeria. Our Correspondent, MADUABUCHI NMERIBEH, recorded his voice.

Excerpts:

It is my distinct honour standing before you as the 45th Commissioner of Police to Kano State Police Command. Indeed, I’m excited and humbled by this rare privilege at which I’m today speaking to Honorable Members of Kano State House of Assembly at this critical time when stakeholders are looking for workable solutions towards resolving security challenges bedeviling the country.

Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the vital role that the Kano State House of Assembly plays in the legislative affairs for the security governance of the State. It’s through your legislative efforts of enacting laws and policies that the society is shaped for the promotion of its well-being. Your commitment to these public and accountability services are commendable and furthermore we are assuring you that the Kano State Police Command will continue to stand ready for providing the needed support for the promotion of the legislative business of the house towards ensuring the continued existence of much safer security atmosphere of the State.

Rt. Hon. Speaker, Honorable Members, I am affirming my respect for this legislative arm of government as the pillar standing between the Judiciary and Executive and providing succor to the population and of course very critical to development, unity, peace and Security.

The maintaining of law and order is indeed a shared responsibility that required everyone’s active involvement. In this regard, the Kano Police Command has recognized this fact and that is why it considered very necessary to visit this house, meet with the esteemed legislators who are the representatives of the people to chat the way forward for fostering stronger partnership in this era of implementing community policing strategy for safer society in the State. It is by doing this that together we can make Kano State beacon of peace, security, development and prosperity.

On my assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police, the State was facing numerous security challenges especially the disturbing rise in cases of daylight and night Mobile Phone armed robbery, thuggery activities (Fadan Yan Daba) and other social vices within the eight LGAs of Kano Metropolis. Other serious cases include the threat of kidnapping and infiltration of bandits at border LGAs of the State especially Kaduna from the West, Katsina from the North, Jigawa from the East and Bauchi from the South. That have tested our collective resolve and to mention also is the vibrant politics in the State. However, I am proud to say that the Kano State Police Command have gone far by employing both kinetic and non-kinetic policing approaches and pushed those crimes to the wall.

Furthermore, the Police Command has established closer collaboration with the Military and other security agencies especially in intelligence sharing, joint operations and training; and also enjoying the support and cooperation of the State Government which has proven the instrument through which our successes stories were achieved. It is through these partnerships that we achieved significant breakthroughs of reducing the incidences of crimes and ultimately keep sustaining the peace being enjoyed in the State. Additionally, we will continue to intensify efforts to enlighten the Public by coming together on matters of crime prevention, security consciousness, and the implementation of community policing strategies.

I’m sure Mr. Speaker and Honorable Members will join me to say that finding the right solution towards ensuring the security of people in the State is a fundamental component of attending to the key constitutional provision of the primary purpose of government. On the foregoing, the police being part of the executive arm of government is looking forward for a robust convocation of ideas by the Honorable Members of this hallowed chamber for ensuring the right legislations on promotions of government policies that will improve Policing and sustained the peace being enjoyed in Kano State. This is why I and my management team are here and pleading that it is taken seriously.

Honorable Speaker, respected Members and invited participants, you will all agree with me that the narrative of internal security has changed over time and is still changing. This is to say that policing is no more traditional or business as usual. The way we use to conduct arrests, investigation and prosecution so easily during the last century as it is no longer the same. The policing practices are becoming more complex especially with the public expectations on police roles in the democratic settings and ensuring stable democracy, good governance, stability of the enabling environment and the promotion of economic growth and development. This hallowed chamber is on this note encouraged on the foregoing to bring up the necessary legislations in support of the police and all other Law Enforcement practitioners to acquire the right technology, equipment and other needed supports to function effectively and implement their constitutional mandates.

At this juncture, I want to particularly appeal for the intervention of this Honorable House to come up with honest moves to change the narrative by reflecting on the current reality. Currently, the police personnel require operational vehicles and other relevant personnel protection wears to effectively police all Local Government Areas of the State. Similar gesture was adopted by Lagos State Government where the legislators through a motion for an act established the” Lagos State Police Trust Fund Bill” and accordingly got it passed into law and ensured that adequate security of its citizens are all taken care of.

On Cross Border crimes management at the command’s level we have recorded a lot of breakthroughs including the recovery of Motor Vehicles stolen from Kano and taken to Niger Republic and the arrest of illegal immigrants’ while transiting Saudi Arabia, via, Niger, Mali, Libya, etc. This House of Assembly could rely on some relevant regional framework, among them are:

Agreement on cooperation in criminal matters between the police of member states of ECOWAS. Convention on mutual assistance in criminal matters between members of ECOWAS.

Protocol relating to mutual assistance on defence amongst ECOWAS member states.

Mr. Speaker, Honorable Members and invited participants, the takeaway here is that, the house should note that to effectively deal with violent crime phenomena, civil unrest and to deter criminal activities, the police must have the necessary legal framework, right equipment, visibly well trained and motivated personnel. Accordingly, the house should support the government to provide armored vehicles that can penetrate those terrains described as difficult and to keep assuring the members of the public of adequate protection and safety by these crimes fighting policemen.

Once more, I wish to express my sincere appreciation for this opportunity and wished to assure you, honorable legislators, that the Kano Police Command will remain resolute in the mission to protect and serve the people of this state. With your support, I am confident that we can overcome all emerging security challenge that comes our way, and together build a safer and more prosperous future for all residents of the state.

Finally, let me register my profound gratitude once again to the Rt. Hon. Speaker and respectful members of this important chamber for finding me worthy of being received despite the tight schedules and other commitments. Thank you and God bless.