Liberian election: President Weah Concedes Defeat, Congratulates President-elect, Boakai

Abubakar Hashim

In a remarkable sportsmanship demeanour, President George Weah has swiftly conceded defeat and phoned incoming President, Joseph Boakai, to congratulate him last night.

Below is the full speech of the former football star, who has exhibited his football psyche of quickly accepting defeat when it occurs:

FULL TEXTS OF PRESIDENT GEORGE WEAH’S CONCESSION SPEECH

MY FELLOW LIBERIANS, DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN:

I stand before you tonight with a grateful heart but with the utmost respect for the democratic process that has defined our nation. As your President and the leader of the Coalition for Democratic Change, I want to address you on the outcome of the run-off elections held on November 14, 2023.

The results announced tonight, though not final, indicate that Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai is in a lead that we cannot surpass. Therefore, a few minutes ago, I spoke with President-elect Joseph N. Boakai to congratulate him on his victory.

Tonight, as we acknowledge the results, let us also recognize that the true winners of these elections are the people of Liberia. Through the peaceful and orderly exercise of your constitutional right to vote, you have once again demonstrated your commitment to the democratic principles that bind us together as a nation.

However, the closeness of the results reveals a deep division within our country. As we transition to a new administration, we must be vigilant to the dangers of division and must work together to find common ground. Now, more than ever, unity is paramount for the love of Mama Liberia.

To the members of the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change, fellow partisans, CDCians, Weahcians, auxiliaries, first-time voters, campaign managers, and party leaders, I understand that this is not the outcome we desire. Although we did not emerge victorious, your hard work and support have been the backbone of our campaign, and for that, I am deeply grateful.

I urge you to follow my example and accept the results of the elections. Go home tonight with the knowledge that our ideals and vision for Liberia remain strong. We are a young movement, and our time will come again. Tomorrow, resume your daily activities in a normal way and come and join me at our party headquarters to reflect on our journey and plan for our return to political leadership in 2029.

MY FELLOW LIBERIANS, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN:

Tonight, the CDC has lost the election, but Liberia has won. This is a time for graciousness in defeat, a time to place our country above party, and patriotism above personal interest. I remain your President until the handover of power, and I will continue to work for the good of Liberia. Let us heal the divisions caused by the campaign and come together as One Nation and One United People.

May God bless Liberia, and may we continue to strive for a brighter future together.

Thank you, and God bless you all.