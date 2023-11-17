Imo APC holds victory march for Uzodimma

*Governor says renewed mandate comes with challenges

The leadership and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State on Thursday embarked on a march within the Owerri capital territory to express their happiness over the victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma during the Saturday, November 11, 2023 governorship election.

The Imo State APC Chairman, Dr. Macdonald Ebere had led his team of Party officials from the State, Local Government Areas and the Wards on the march, starting from the APC headquarters on Okigwe road round the metropolis before anchoring at the Government House Owerri to formally congratulate their leader and Governor, Senator Uzodimma on his electoral exploits.

Addressing newsmen and members of the Party, Dr Ebere said the march round the State capital was to show how happy the members are and to thank God for Governor Uzodimma’s victory at the polls that was overwheming.

“The happiness of the members of the Party in the State and beyond knows no bounds,” he said.

Dr Ebere urged the Governor to use his second term opportunity to do more for the State and to make the Party members happier, saying that “God chooses only one person at a time to lead.”

In his response, the Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, who represented the Governor, thanked the APC faithful for deeming it fit to come to congratulate their own.

On behalf of the Governor, Iwu assured Imo people and the Party that though “the renewed mandate is full of challenges, His Excellency is equal to the task.’’

He added: “Imo people should be happy because to whom much is given much is expected.”

He reminded the APC faithful that Governor Uzodimma’s victory was foretold and expected “because His Excellency worked very hard for it and the Party campaigned vigorously at all the nooks and crannies of the State, soliciting votes and the efforts paid off.”

Iwu reminded all that as the Governor’s foot soldiers they did not expect anything less despite the fact that “unfortunately, some people gathered against the Party, the government, the Governor and the 3R administration in the State, but because they were not of God they were scattered.”

He seized the opportunity to welcome all other governorship candidates who contested with the Governor to join hands with him and build the State as “one person must win the election and there must be one Governor at a time.’’

“Every turn has its own date, and today is His Excellency’s turn.”

Iwu assured that Governor Uzodimma will not disappoint the expectations of Imo people and the Party and urged them to go home and continue in their fervent support to the Government and the Governor as the time to build Imo again for the betterment of the citizens of the State is now.

He thanked them for coming and assured that the Governor will continue to carry the Party along and enjoined the members to always feel free to bring ideas that will make the State move forward.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Deputy Chief of Staff, Barr. Emeka Agbo, other members of the State expanded Exco, the entire State Working Committee SWC of APC in the State among others attended the event.