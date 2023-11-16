New Rivers CP assumes duty, storms 2Baba’s enclave orders his arrest,others

*Nobody kills any Policeman and goes scot-free– CP Disu

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The new Rivers State Commissioner of Police,CP Tunji Disu, who on Wednesda 15th November,2023, assumed duty, stormed the troubled Odiemerenyi, Ahoada East Local Government Area where the wanted Cult kingpin,Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba, recently killed five natives.

He charged the Officers in the Area command to redouble their efforts to arrest the most wanted criminal in the state and his gang members

CP Disu during the first official duty was accompanied by Senior Police Officers of the command. While addressing Officers of Ahoada Area Command and Division, he said: “I know how difficult it is for you people to enter those difficult areas.I want you to know that we are going to support you with all required logistics.I want you to know how important we take your job.My first assignment was to come and see you,to tell you how important you are”.

The Police boss further charged the Officers to give him success by arresting the 2Baba and the gang vowing that nobody kills a Police Officer and go scot-free.

He further advised the officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatalities but the onslaught to the Criminals.

CP Disu with his men also visited Odieremenyi community where five natives were killed on Sunday 12th November,2023

Meanwhile, in an interaction with Chairman of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Ben Eke Esq, CP Disu said the command under his watch will do everything possible to bring everlasting peace to the area.

The Rivers Police Boss Stated the command will put in alot of effort to ensure sustainable peace.

While commending the LGA Chairman for all assistance to the Police in the area the Police boss emphasized that his visit to the local government area is his first assignment as Commissioner of Police.

In his response ,Ben Eke, told CP Disu that his visit to Ahoada East LGA upon resumption of duty shows that the has Rivers state the security of state at heart.

According to Ben Eke said “I must tell you the truth .The Police is trying.Several arrests have been made.What happened days ago is just a display of frustration and they want to blackmail the Government.

“I must commend the Police and the Police too should not be deterred at all .As a Government we are ready to provide the necessary support to ensure that those hoodlums are arrested and that the proper thing is done.

“We will give you every support to ensure you succeed as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State.For the Area Command,Division and other security agencies in the area we will give them the necessary support so that at the end of the day we will get the culprits.

“Knowing again that the Yuletide is just around the corner,if the culprits are not arrested and brought to book our people will not come home.People are leaving the area”.

Recall could be made that SP Bako Angbashim the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Ahoada-East was ambushed and murdered by 2Baba and his gang members at Odiemerenyi community of Ahoada-East, dismembered his body and made a viral video of it.

Our Correspondent reports that the new State Police boss official assumed duty at the Police Command headquarters Moscow road, Port Harcourt, where assured Officers and Men that the Command under his watch is determined to work ensure the security of lives and properties in the state with the cooperation of the people.