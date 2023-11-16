Liberia Update Opposition Boakai Maintains Marginal Lead As 86.71% Results Just Announced

Thursday, November 16, 2023 9:20 pm


Joseph Boakai

Abubakar Hashim

Former VP and current opposition candidate of the Unity Party, continues sailing marginally with 86.71% of the run-off results announced at 4.30pm today by NEC.
Boakai polled 712,741, representing 50.58%, while incumbent Weah polled 696,520, representing 49.42%, a margin.
of 16,221 votes.

The results today are from 5,107 out of 5,890 poling places, representing 86.71%.
With 16,221 votes differential and outstanding 13.29% vote counting remaining, it is mathematically unlikely, whether incumbent Weah will scale through.

Only by divine intervention or massive votes from Weah’s remaking 13.29%, if possible, can change the trend

