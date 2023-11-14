ECOWAS, NEC Call For Peaceful Election Today

Abubakar Hashim/ Monrovia

Head, ECOWAS elders forum, former President Goodluck Jonathan, with Liberia’s Chairperson, NEC, madam Davidetta Brown- Lansana, have jointly call for peaceful elections today.

In a well attended press conference at NEC headquarters at Sinkor, in Monrovia, Jonathan appeal to incumbent Weah and his arch rival, Boakai, to to exhibit sportsmanship and showcase shining traits of democratic norms as enshrined in ECOWAS protocol on election transition.

On her part, NEC boss premised the electorates, domestic and international observers of her unflinching commitment to a free, fair and unbiased run off, as she did in the first round on 10 October.

Votings commenced as early as 8am today and closes at 6pmm