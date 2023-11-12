Imo Election: Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Uzodinma

* Commends Tinubu for Creating Level Playing Ground

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Imo State counterpart and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Hope Uzodinma, on his victory at Saturday’s governorship election in the state, saying his re-election is well deserved.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday in London, said Governor Uzodinma’s success in the election is a validation of people’s acceptance of his administration, having impacted positively in the lives of the citizens during his first term in office.

He said the people of Imo State deserve commendation for coming out en-masse to perform their civic responsibility and for defying all odds to vote for Governor Uzodinma-led APC administration in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said Governor Uzodinma’s victory is a clear manifestation that the APC remains the party of choice for Nigerians, stressing that the party will continue to work in the best interest of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “I congratulate my brother and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodinma, for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election. I am glad that Governor Hope Uzodinma was returned by the good people of Imo State after a convincing victory over his opponents as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the poll.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma’s re-election affirms his administration’s good performance in the last four years. I believe strongly that he was re-elected because he delivered beyond the expectations of the Imo people during his first term.

“The APC candidate’s victory across the 27 local government areas in Imo State with over 400,000 vote margin against his main opponent, is a confirmation of the trust and belief of the people in the APC-led administration in Imo State, having benefitted immensely from the various people-oriented programmes of his administration.

“The real winners at the end of the day are citizens of Imo State because they have re-elected a “talk and do” governor. The victory is deserving. It is an assurance to us that the APC government at the state and national levels is doing something right. We know there are areas of improvement and we are determined to ensure that we give Nigerians the best they deserve.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing ground for the gubernatorial elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states.

He said the President deserves commendation for deepening democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria, considering some successes recorded in the Imo governorship election and gubernatorial polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states.