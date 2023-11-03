Kogi’ll cooperate with Armed Forces for peaceful election, Bello tells CDS

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has again assured supporters that the All Progressives Congress will win the November Governorship election with a wide margin on the back of the achievements of his administration.

He said this just as he reiterated the state government’s commitment to cooperating with the Armed Forces in ensuring a peaceful election and level playing field for all contenders.

Governor Bello gave the assurances in Lokoja on Thursday, when he received the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Mustapha, who was on a collaboration visit to the Kogi State Governor towards a peaceful election

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, stressed that he would work within the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in achieving a violence-free election, noting that his administration had made security topmost priority since assumption of office.

“Having done well in all sectors of the economy of the State, particularly in security, we are very optimistic that it will encourage our people to turn out en masse and exercise their civic duty.

“Our outstanding achievements, which are visible, will speak and work for us, with the greatest of assurances that we will win overwhelmingly. We will cooperate with the Armed Forces in ensuring a peaceful election and also provide a level playing field for all contenders and for the people to turn out en masse to vote.

“Kogi people are peaceful. We have, since the coming of our administration, made security of lives and properties a priority. We want to assure our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of stability, peace before, during, and after the governorship election.

“We also want to applaud the CDS for measures he has put in place for a peaceful election in the State,” the governor stated.

He commended President Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff for the significant reduction in crimes in the North West and South East since the coming of the present administration.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Mustapha assured that the Armed Forces would be fully on the ground towards ensuring a peaceful, violence free, and credible election in Kogi State.

He described the state as very strategic and important to the country, saying this was the reason the President was very particular about a peaceful election in the state and assured of maximum security to enable people to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“The Armed Forces are here for the people of the State. I urge the people to turn out en masse to vote. The Armed Forces are concerned about ensuring a free and fair election for citizens to enjoy democracy. I therefore want to encourage eligible voters to come out and vote,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, however, warned that men of the Armed Forces who display unprofessional conduct will be punished while calling on members of the public to report any case of misconduct to the military.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd), said security concerns and safety had remained paramount under the administration of Governor Bello.

“The state has enjoyed a good working relationship with security agencies. We must praise them for doing well. We will continue to give them the needed support to enable them serve the State and people better,” he said.