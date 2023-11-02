Documents on how court restrained Rivers Lawmakers from impeaching Fubara

Documents on how court restrained Rivers Lawmakers from impeaching Fubara

Thursday, November 2, 2023 10:27 am


 

Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Isiokpo Division in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House,Martin Amaewhule and other Principal Officer of House f impeaching  Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Also restrained include: Principals like: Deputy Speaker, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi.

The case was filed by, Damian Okoro, SAN and I.C.Mac Barango on behalf of  Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the order following deposition of the motion Exparte against the defendants by Damian Okoro, SAN, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In the copy of montion Exparte sighted by the filed by the Governor Fubara’s Counsels, the High Court therefore issued an order of interim injunction restraining the lawmakers and their agents,  agents proxies with the process of removal of the  Governor the state howsoever from office of governor of the State or  interfering with or preventing him from carrying out his functions as governor of Rivers State pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The Court directed that all parties should maintained status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice and thereafter adjourned to the case 14th of November , 2023, for motion on notice to be heard and argued.

It would be recalled that the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who is now a factional Speaker had on Monday led other lawmakers to issue an impeachment notice to the Governor.

 

Court Papers restraining the Rivers State Lawmakers from impeaching Governor Siminalayi Fubara pending the determination of motion on notice

