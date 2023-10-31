My visit to Works Minister, Dave Umahi

Recently, I was privileged to visit HE, Engr. Dave Umahi in his office, to congratulate him on his well deserved appointment as the Honourable Minister of Works, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aside congratulating him as an individual, the visit also afforded me the opportunity to congratulate him on behalf of the Katampe Diplomatic Zone Abuja – FCT Neighbours, as well as, thank him on behalf of the District Head of Ijigban, Chief Christopher Onumah for his drive to link Ado LGA with Abakiliki through the Ulayi/Ijigban axis.

Engr. Umahi’s residence is less than 25 metres away from my Abuja home. He is a good neighbour. He was very helpful to us, especially in the area of security of the environment. I reminded the Minister of the annual flooding of the Katampe Canal which has over the years caused environmental hazards in the neighbourhood. He promised to liaise with FCDA to nip it in the bud.

While assuring him of my support when solicited, I updated him on the construction of the Otukpo/Utonkon/Igumale/Agila/ Ngbo Road envisioned to expressly link Benue with Ebonyi state. As Honourable Member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, I had in company of Dr. Sunday Orinya visited the then Minister of Works, HE, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola and lobbied him as well as the Director of Federal HighWays at the time. The visit yielded some dividends as the Minister directed the design of the road which was to cost N28B. This was in 2021. But the lack of budgetary back up was the reason why it has not been done. I have diligently kept the photocopies of the Road Design and I told him so.

Engr. Umahi as Governor of Ebonyi State transformed it to a mini Dubai. Those of us who have known him and followed his politics, we believe, if given the conducive environment, he will replicate the Ebonyi magic wand at the national level?

appointment will

I hope this post will avail our people who have been calling me to inquire about the state of our lobby at the time.