RSG proposes four Executive Bills to fast track development

*To promote Urban development, Power sector and Entrepreneural growth in the state.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Executive Council has proposed four Executive Bills for onward transmission to the Rivers State House of Assembly to be passed into law.

The Attorney General and The Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacheous Adangor, and the Commissioner for Power, Dr. Henry Ogiri, disclosed this during a joint press briefing to at Government House Press Corps at the Executive Council Chamber in Port Harcourt.

This was shortly after the 4th State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on Friday.

Prof Adangor explained that the State Executive Council has approved three draft Bills, namely, “the New Town Development Authority Bill 2023 to decongest the single city status of Rivers State and promote the development of new towns in the state, The Rivers State Youth Entrepreneurship Development Trust Fund Bill, 2023” to promote enterpreneural growth and tackle the challenges of job creation and employment generation in the state and the “Rivers State investment Promotion Agency Bill 2023″ to establish an agency to promote investment drive in the state.”

On his part, the Hon Commissioner for Power, Dr. Henry Ogiri disclosed plans by the Rivers State Government to key into Federal Government’s policy on Power Sector deregulation through the establishment of Power Sector Regulatory Commission in the state.

The Commissioner who described power as critical to infrastructure and development, pointed out that the Power Sector Regulatory Commission Bill, when passed into law by the Rivers State House of Assembly, will liberalise the power sector and boost economic development in Rivers State.

He said the State Government will tap into the enormous gas resources in the state to boost investment in electricity

The newly sworn-in Commissioner for Information & Communication, Senibo Joe Johnson introduced the briefings on the outcome of EXCO meeting.

It is worthy to note this is the fourth executive council meeting presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

