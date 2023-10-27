Uzodimma’s friends raise funds to support his reelection

It was Naira rain Thursday night at the Landmark Event Centre in Owerri when friends of Governor Hopea Uzodimm gathered to raise money to support operations for his re-election next month.

His friends said they were spurred to financially support his ambition because they want to be part of Governor Uzodimma’s historical legacy, arising from his sterling leadership qualities.

Conservatively put, about One billion Naira was raised before Governor Uzodimma gave his brief remarks.

Some of the heavy donors who donated for themselves, their families and group of companies include Dr. Johnbosco Ozigbo, Sir Benneth Nwokejiobi, Chief Tony Chukwu, Prince Charles Amadi, Eze Imo, HRM EC Okeke, among others.

The Governor said: “I feel humbled by the quantum of encomiums this night and more importantly, the quantum of money raised this night. If the amount of money raised is anything to go by, it means the election is concluded.

“I feel very challenged by the commendations tonight and I think it will provoke new appetite in me to do more for our State.

“I want to say thank you to everyone, more especially to the Convener and the organisers. The Almighty will replenish every money spent this night.”

Chairman of the Organising Committee for the event, Sen. Osita Izunaso in his welcome remarks said the Governor’s friends are convinced he has done well to deserve a second term, hence the occasion.

He appreciated the Governor’s friends who came from all over the country and outside the country, to be part of the activity.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Chief of Army Staff, Rtd. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, thanked the convener and all the Governor’s friends, saying, they are “not supporting the Governor as a person, but supporting his good works Imo State.”

He urged the organisers to extend the invitation to those who were not physically present at the event but appreciate what the Governor has done so that they can be part of the process for more good works.

He cited the revolution the Governor caused in road infrastructure in Imo as well as his efforts in bringing the Igbos in Nigeria together for a better society.

Gen Ihejirika said some of his retired colleagues from the military and police are proud of Governor Uzodimma’s achievements and had asked him to support his reelection with the sum of N5 million.

Some Imo indigenes in the Diaspora, including Chief (Dr.) Uzo Unegbu who spoke via zoom, appreciated the Governor for what he has done. Chief Unegbu thanked the Governor for the strides he has made in roads, education, health, among others, adding that the contributions from people will be for continuation of his good works.

Convener of the event, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, said he was so delighted to be part of the event. He said he was humbled by the turn out despite the short notice.

He thanked the Chief Guest of Honour, the Governor and all those who came with him.

Ohakim said the event was organised for three reasons. First, “as friends of Hope, because Hope has done well for Imo.”

Secondly, “the Governors achievements go beyond the projects and touch on the leadership lessons from the governor.”

Finally, he said “the event was organised because we want to be part of history and to inform the Governor that we will be with him always due to the marvellous history he has left behind in Imo.”

Ohakim who reeled out the galaxy of Uzodimma’s friends from within and outside the country noted that they were delighted to have come from everywhere to come and say jisie ike ( well done).

Cognisance of the attitude of certain fellows who have refused to recognise the good things the Governor has done in Imo State, Ohakim urged Governor Uzodimma to “continue to show love to everyone.”

Ihejirika in his closing remarks said he was overwhelmed by the generous donations and thanked everyone, including those who travelled long distances to be part of the event.

“Let me say that we have all invested. It is not the money that will bring in the votes, but we must take our time to talk to different persons and encourage those whose roads are yet to be done that theirs would soon follow, assuming yours have been done.

The exercise will encourage the other Governors to do more for their people. We just have to talk to ourselves and our groups,” Ihejirika said.

In his vote of thanks, Sen Izunaso appreciated every one for their participation and asked those who have not done so to do so “as the window for donation will be shut in seven days time.”

He used the opportunity to announce a donation of N50 million from members of the Planning Committee and another N20m from some of his colleagues in the National Assembly.