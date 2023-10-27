Supreme Court judgement: Ajaka congratulates Tinubu

Friday, October 27, 2023 11:11 am


President Bola Tinubu

Richard Elesho

The Kogi Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the affirmation of his election on Thursday.

Ajaka, in his congratulatory message, said the apex court has indeed validated the mandate given to President Tinubu in its unanimous verdict, which dismissed all the issues raised against his victory at the presidential election.

“The mandate freely given to you by Nigerians has been affirmed and validated by the highest court in the land today.  Congratulations, Your Excellency.” Ajaka said in the message circulated by his spokesman, Mr Faruk Adejoh-Audu.

He urged  the Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, to accept President Tinubu’s appeal for cooperation to move the country forward.

“I equally commend the two leading runner-up candidates for enriching our democracy and jurisprudence. They are indeed democrats, but they should accept the reality that all avenue for redress had been exhausted.

“As patriots and statesmen, they must now rise above the discord of the elections to support Mr. President in rescuing our country from its present dire.”

