Supreme Court Ruling: The Sanctity of President Tinubu’s Victory Affirmed – Alake

Thursday, October 26, 2023 8:16 pm


President Bola Tinubu

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his triumph at the Supreme Court, which earlier today affirmed his victory as duly elected president.

In his reaction to the apex court verdict, the Minister felicitated the President asserting that the sanctity of the people’s will as expressed at the polls has prevailed, urging the opposition to join hands with the President in delivering the Renewed Hope agenda.

“I congratulate the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) on his triumph at the Supreme Court, today. Indeed, the affirmation of his victory in concurrence with the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) is a further testament to the sanctity of the mandate, freely given to him by the Nigerian people.”

” With the apex court ruling, electoral litigation has come to an end, therefore, I urge the opposition to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate the President whilst joining hands with him to revamp the economy and deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians” the Minister stated.

Alake appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of how they voted in the last election to support the administration and have faith in ongoing reforms, stressing that the present temporary pains will soon ease out.

” There is a lot of ongoing reforms that will soon yield fruits. Part of it is renewed efforts to diversify the economy with a focus on solid minerals. We have developed a roadmap for the mining sector, which will address challenges faced in the sector and open it up to massive local and foreign investments. The multiplier effect of this will lead to immense jobs and make solid minerals a major revenue earner for the country, in a short while, “the Minister added.

 

