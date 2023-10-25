Bishop Oyedepo’s son. Isaac Quits Winners Chapel

Bishop Oyedepo’s son. Isaac Quits Winners Chapel

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 3:15 pm


Bishop Oyedepo, right, and son, Isaac

Isaac Oyedepo, the second son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, has reportedly resigned from the ministry.

The reported resignation was announced on Wednesday by Church Gist, a platform owned by Pastor Leke Beecroft and which was quoted by Eagleonline

Pastor Beecroft is one of the long-term pastoral assistants at the LFC Headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Pastor Isaac was announced in September as the National Youth Pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship, the youth arm of the church.

The YAF announced this via its official Facebook page, adding that the new youth pastor will take the youthful congregation to glorious heights.

“On behalf of the youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide, we say a big welcome to our National Youth Pastor, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo as he takes the Youth Alive Fellowship to the next levels of glory,” YAF posted.

But Isaac is said to be planning to commence a new church ministry.

Meanwhile, David Abioye, the First Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, is a Bishop and the Senior Pastor of the Abuja branch of Living Faith Church, known as Goshen City, with over 30,000 worshippers.

Abioye, who is known as the Second David, had been Oyedepo’s right hand man since the early days of the ministry in Kaduna, where the church started from.

