Kogi guber: PDP accuse ADC, SDP of working for APC

Richard Elesho

As the clock ticks for the 11 November Kogi Governorship election, the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Sen. Dino Melaiye, has accused the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka and his African Democratic Congress counterpart (ADC), Elder Leke Abejide, of pursuing a third term agenda for the “failed and repressive government of Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) in Kogi state”.

This was made known through the spokesperson of the Dino/Deen youth campaign council of the PDP, David Itopa, at the weeken. He argued that Alhaji Muri Ajaka of the SDP, until few weeks ago, was a close ally of GYB, who supervised and superintended over the deliberate impoverishment of the good people of Kogi state.

“At what point did Muri Ajaka realize that APC under the watch of Mr Bello had failed to deliver on good governance in Kogi state?,” Itopa queried.

While addressing youths in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, Itopa stated that Ajaka can not be exonerated from the woeful leadership of GYB in the state.

He also said the candidate of the ADC, Elder Leke Abejide, knows deeply within his heart that he can’t win the November 11 polls but playing the spoiler game to thwart the chances of Melaye.

“We know these things. Leke Abejide has never hidden his association with APC — it is a classical case of the biblical voice of Jacob but the hand of Esau.

“How can you say you are against Bello in Kogi state, but you unapologetically flaunt your membership of APC? It smacks of hypocrisy,” Itopa said.

Itopa urged the people of Kogi state to look at the past eight (8) years of APC’s reign in the state and resist every attempt to allow the APC to hoodwink them into subjecting them to another years of hardship and suffering.