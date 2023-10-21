Kwankwaso to Governor Yusuf: Thank you for building on my legacies

Kwankwaso to Governor Yusuf: Thank you for building on my legacies

Saturday, October 21, 2023 12:04 pm


Kwankwaso, Governor Yusuf and Speaker of House of Assembly at International Wing, MAKIA during the departure of the students Friday morning

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for building on his legacies, particularly, the foreign scholarship scheme.

Kwankwaso hailed Governor Yusuf’s courage to carry on with the Kwankwasiyya Ideology, while giving a farewell message to the 550 scholars traveling to India and Uganda for their post graduate studies under the foreign scholarship scheme of Kano state government.

Senator Kwankwaso congratulated the 550 beneficiaries for scaling through the screening exercise which gave them the opportunity to enjoy the special gesture.

He further admonished them to remain good ambassadors of Kano and Nigeria as they take their studies very seriously and make sure they come out in flying colours at the end of their programmes.

“We will continue to pray for you. Your parents will continue to pray for you. Your well-wishers will continue to pray for you. I believe by the time you come back, you will make a difference.

” Very soon, the remaining  550 scholars will join you as they move to other parts of the world for their post-graduate studies.

” On behalf of all of us, I want to thank His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf who has decided to continue with this laudable programme,”  Kwankwaso added.

In his brief remarks, Governor Yusuf urged the bebeficiries to concentrate on their studies and make Nigeria and Kano proud.

He also expressed joy that Kwankwaso left a solid legacy he is building on.

The Commander-General of Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Dorawa prayed for the students as they departed Kano through the International Wing of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Friday morning.

There were mixed feelings of joy and melting emotions as families, friends and well-wishers bid them farewell.

 

 

