My Experiences and Findings in Liberia’s First Round Elections

Abubakar Hashim, back in Freetown

All through out my stay in Liberia, seeing at first hand how the recently concluded first round elections were conducted, from the campaigns , that were mired by isolated violences, to the elections day on October 10, it was more a remarkable and peaceful, than we all expected.

Just 20 years ago, the West African country was emerging from 2 devastating civil wars, in which drug- allied commanders forced child soldiers to kill their parents, consciously or sub consciously, among other cataclysmic activities.

Since the official end of the war in 2001, the just concluded elections took place amid some fears of violence and deadly clashes.

Surprisingly, on the day of the elections on October 10, there was an atmosphere of calm, serenity and tranquility, helped by a pledge by all political parties, brokered by by ECOWAS, AU, UN and the Common Wealth, at the Farmington River Hotel, opposite Roberts International Airport in Liberia.

Named the Farmington River Accord, it guided the peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the elections day, the 4th generally peaceful elections since the end of the war.

After a tight race, there will now be a run-off on 7, November, between incumbent Weah and Boakai.

Incumbent Weah was widely expected to poll a relatively wide vote differential due to remarkable reasons.

He has sustained peace, security and stability.

He has promoted infrastructure, particularly roads. He has also bolstered free education, subsidised health and empowered the youth, popularly called “zoggos”.

What Went Wrong for the close margin in first round

From preliminary investigations while in Liberia, some Weah fans revealed that “…. Weah in person is likeable. That’s why he could even get those votes. The problem, they say, is the governance architecture “…. Some Weah fans further revealed Boakai got that large margin, challenging the incumbent, due to “ an apparent alienation of government and the governed”. Others concluded that “Weah is still likeable in person due to his personality profile and love for his people”

The run-off on November 7, will be a battle of the wits. Already, horse tradings have begun.

Liberia has showcased to the entire world a success story of a post conflict country conducting a peaceful elections.

Incumbent President Weah should be commended for fully funding the just concluded elections, unlike in the past, with donor supports.