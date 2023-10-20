Governor Namadi congratulates Abdullahi on his reappointment as NITDA DG

Governor Umar Namadi , Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi , NITDA DG,

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has congratulated Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi on his reappointment as the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Namadi who extended his congratulatory message through a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, said Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is reappointment by President Tinubu is a testament to his exceptional contributions and exemplary leadership at NITDA.

Governor Namadi believes that Mr. Abdullahi’s dedication, vision, and whole-hearted commitment to the growth of the information technology sector in Nigeria have significantly enhanced the nation’s digital landscape.

According to him, “Under Mr. Abdullahi’s direction, NITDA has played a central role in driving digital innovation, fostering IT entrepreneurship, and ensuring the responsible use of technology. His vision for a digitally inclusive Nigeria aligns perfectly with our aspirations for Jigawa State, where we want to use information and computer technology as a major engine of growth and development.

“Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi’s reappointment as NITDA DG is not surprising to us, as we saw it coming. He has shown himself to be a capable leader with a thorough awareness of the digital ecosystem. I am confident that his continued tenure will bring more growth and opportunities to the nation.”

Governor Namadi expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for yet again honoring Jigawa State by appointing its sons and daughters into various positions in his administration.

The Governor concluded by wishing Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi continued success in his role as the Director-General of NITDA, saying that the state and its citizens are excited to witness the positive impact of his leadership in driving digital transformation and innovation in Nigeria.