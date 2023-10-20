Governor Namadi congratulates Abdullahi on his reappointment as NITDA DG

Governor Namadi congratulates Abdullahi on his reappointment as NITDA DG

Friday, October 20, 2023 12:13 pm


Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

Governor Umar Namadi , Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi , NITDA DG,

 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has congratulated Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi on his reappointment as the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Namadi who extended his congratulatory message through a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, said Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is reappointment by President Tinubu is a testament to his exceptional contributions and exemplary leadership at NITDA.

Governor Namadi believes that Mr. Abdullahi’s dedication, vision, and whole-hearted commitment to the growth of the information technology sector in Nigeria have significantly enhanced the nation’s digital landscape.

According to him, “Under Mr. Abdullahi’s direction, NITDA has played a central role in driving digital innovation, fostering IT entrepreneurship, and ensuring the responsible use of technology. His vision for a digitally inclusive Nigeria aligns perfectly with our aspirations for Jigawa State, where we want to use information and computer technology as a major engine of growth and development.

“Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi’s reappointment as NITDA DG is not surprising to us, as we saw it coming. He has shown himself to be a capable leader with a thorough awareness of the digital ecosystem. I am confident that his continued tenure will bring more growth and opportunities to the nation.”

Governor Namadi expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for yet again honoring Jigawa State by appointing its sons and daughters into various positions in his administration.

The Governor concluded by wishing Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi continued success in his role as the Director-General of NITDA, saying that the state and its citizens are excited to witness the positive impact of his leadership in driving digital transformation and innovation in Nigeria.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll 5 mins ago

    Marriage dance: Oba of Benin curses any who undermines Kingdom’s tradition
    Wife of Chairman, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Limited, Mrs Ebele Chukwuma (left); Chairman, Innocent Chukwuma and Director, South East, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Fred Akingbesote during the 13th-anniversary celebration of the company and presentation of ISO 9001:2015 by SON in Nnewi, Anambra State. 1 hour ago

    Innoson vehicle celebrates 13th anniversary, gets ISO, MANCAP certificates
    Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to Rivers State Government,SSG, exchanges gifts with Brig-General Timi Markintoch, Deputy Director, Planning of the Army during advocacy visit to SSG's Office 2 hours ago

    Nigerian Army Extends Trade/Non-Tradesmen/Women Recruitment Intake to October 27th
    6 hours ago

    AMCON, Ifeanyi Uba settle out of court
    7 hours ago

    Ekiti New Law Protects Electricity Users Against Extortion, Says Oyebanji
    The beneficiaries 8 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf flags-off foreign scholarship scheme with 1001 Master degree scholars
    Ebenezer Obadare 9 hours ago

    In Search of Manhood
    Bode Agusto 19 hours ago

    Bode Agusto, I bid you adieu!