Police arrest three in Kano for stealing 671 mobile phones

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Three notorious phone snatches have been arrested by the police in Kano for stealing about 671 mobile phones from hapless citizens.

Police also recovered 318 mobile phones from the criminals who confessed to have sold the rest.

Police gave the names of the notorious phone snatches to include: Yusuf Surajo, Mustafa Auwal and Sani Garba.

The Kano state Police Command spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usuani Gumel, hinted that on September 29, 2023, one Muhammad Adam, alongside nine others, all located around Alkhairat GSM Market, opposite Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata Kano jointly reported to the police that during the midnight hours of the same date, hoodlums broke their shops at the said GSM Market and stole 671 mobile phones.

As a result of the development, a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kofar Wambai Division Kano, CSP Bala Mohammed, through a concerted effort arrested Yusuf Surajo, 19 years, of Yakasai Quarters Kano.

More Investigations led to the arrest of the principal suspect, who police gave his name as Mustafa Auwalu of Yakasai Quarters.

Kiyawa said Mustafa has since admitted having conspired with Yusuf, to steal the mobile phones, sold some and left behind the remaining ones to one Sani Garba, also of the same address.

SP Kiyawa further stated that the said Sani was subsequently arrested and a total of 318 mobile phones were recovered from the three suspects, “all the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of police investigation.”

Kiywa added that: “On this note CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc appreciates the peace-loving people of the State for their continuous support, cooperation and reiterates the commitments of the Police Command to the protection of life and property.

“The CP further stressed the commitment of the Command towards continued efforts on clamping down of all criminals enterprises until the perpetrators repent or get them arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

CP Gumel Calls on the good people of the State to keep reporting any form of suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) to the nearest Police Station

