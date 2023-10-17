Appointment: Tinubu fair to all regions, says Arthur Eze

Nigerian billionaire and businessman from the South East, Prince Arthur Eze on Sunday commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as fairness in his recent appointments of Ministers and heads of agencies, saying he should be supported to succeed.

Opinions have been divided among power brokers and politicians over the recent appointments made by the President to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

While some alleged lopsidedness in the appointments in favour of the Yoruba, others said they were not carried along.

But at the Holy Mass to mark the 65th Birthday of Rev Fr Patrick Alumuku at St Louis Catholic Church, EFAB Global Estate, Mbora, Abuja, Prince Eze said that Tinubu’s recent appointments has shown that he is the ideal President for Nigeria.

“The President has been fair in his appointments to the three major regions; the East, West and North. Nigerians should support the President as he continues his transformational agenda”, Eze emphasized.

While describing Fr Alumuku as a good man, the business man recalled that he met him through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Alumuku in an interview with journalists said the occasion was for him to thank God for his love and kindness which he has shown in many ways in his 65th years.

He said, “I realize that every day we live in God’s presence and we need to thank him, especially at a moment like this, we give thanks to God. I want to use this opportunity to say to everyone that every birthday is a major event in our life to thank God.

“Indeed, every day is important to thank, so we cannot live without God’s presence before use, we need to be consciously and continuously aware of God’s presence and be grateful to him for what he had done in our lives.”

The Vice Chairman, Parish Pastoral Council of the Church, Sir Vincent Ukaoma in his address, described Fr Alumuku as a man of many paths.

“We, the nuclear family of Father Patrick Alumuku would like him to live and enjoy this fast approaching stage of his life gracefully. After labouring so much in God’s vineyard for more than 40 years as a priest in Makurdi, in the Vatican City and now in Abuja, it will be fitting to slow down.

“We the parishioners of St Louis Pastoral Centre consider ourselves so blessed to have Father Patrick Alumuku as our first Parish Priest. Within a period of three years, through his subtle pushing, our community has been positively transformed progressively, spiritually and structurally”, he added.