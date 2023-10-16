Liberia Elections: ECOWAS Cautions Early Victory Declarations

Liberia Elections: ECOWAS Cautions Early Victory Declarations

Monday, October 16, 2023 11:08 am


Josephine N’Krumah

Josephine N’Krumah

Abubakar Hashim/Monrovia

ECOWAS envoy to Liberia, Josephine N’Krumah, has frowned on political stakeholders declaring early victory as NEC, the official entity, is yet to announce the final compilation of first round results.

She admonished politicians to abide to the Farmington River declaration on peaceful electoral process, which was endorsed by ECOWAS and the UN.

She further reminded Liberians of the country’s ugly past of 14 years civil war, with over 250,000 lives lost, including ECOWAS citizens.

She however praised Liberians for a peaceful October 10 elections, amid funfair and intellectual debates.
Incumbent Weah is seeking a 2nd term in office.

Counting of first round votes is still ongoing, amid logistical, weather and coastal challenges. A run-off election is imminent, as neither Weah, 57, nor Boakai, 79, will win first round votes, as it is too tight for either candidate to poll 50% plus in the first round, to emerge first round winner.

The run-off Election will be held on the second Tuesday, exactly two weeks from the official NEC pronouncement date of the final first round results.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Kogi guber: ADC woos stakeholders in Ogori/Magongo
    2 hours ago

    BIP: Dangote Sugar employs 7,000 Nigerian youth yearly  
    (left-Right) 2nd Alhaji Asari Dokubo, Leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, NDVF, in handshake withat His Royal Majesty, King Michael Ateke Tom,at his Okochiri Palace in the Okrika Kingdom of Okrika Local Government area of Rivers State, after a close door meeting on Saturday October 14. 3 hours ago

    King Ateke Tom, Boyloaf, Shoot-at-Sight, others meet in Rivers, resolve to join FG battle oil thieves
    15 hours ago

    Professor Niyi Osundare Goes to Seol, Korea
    17 hours ago

    My advice to President Tinubu on the oil sector – Ibe Kachikwu
    18 hours ago

    Making a Liberal Democratic Choice
    20 hours ago

    VP Shettima to represent President Tinubu at 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Forum for Int Cooperation in China
    National Assembly 21 hours ago

    Falana to National Assembly: Stop paying lip service to Universal Basic Education