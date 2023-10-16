Liberia Elections: ECOWAS Cautions Early Victory Declarations

Abubakar Hashim/Monrovia

ECOWAS envoy to Liberia, Josephine N’Krumah, has frowned on political stakeholders declaring early victory as NEC, the official entity, is yet to announce the final compilation of first round results.

She admonished politicians to abide to the Farmington River declaration on peaceful electoral process, which was endorsed by ECOWAS and the UN.

She further reminded Liberians of the country’s ugly past of 14 years civil war, with over 250,000 lives lost, including ECOWAS citizens.

She however praised Liberians for a peaceful October 10 elections, amid funfair and intellectual debates.

Incumbent Weah is seeking a 2nd term in office.

Counting of first round votes is still ongoing, amid logistical, weather and coastal challenges. A run-off election is imminent, as neither Weah, 57, nor Boakai, 79, will win first round votes, as it is too tight for either candidate to poll 50% plus in the first round, to emerge first round winner.

The run-off Election will be held on the second Tuesday, exactly two weeks from the official NEC pronouncement date of the final first round results.