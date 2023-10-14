Fubara rewards Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club with N30m

Fubara rewards Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club with N30m

Saturday, October 14, 2023 4:08 pm


 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has rewarded Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, winners of Loius Edem International Basketball competition with N30m.

He assured of sustaining support for the growth of all sporting activities in the State and make it attractive to misguided youths and pull them out of criminalities.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance when players of Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, winners of Louis Edem International Basketball competition presented their laurel to him at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Victor Anthony Koko, Captain of the club presenting the trophy won by the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club to Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday

Victor Anthony Koko, Captain of the club presenting the trophy won by the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club to Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday

The governor stated that with the support given to the team, it was also expected of them to work so hard with discipline to win the trophy as a justification of the support and proof to the world that they can be the best in their chosen field.

“It is not just about giving you the enablement in terms of financial support, but it also matters to know what the contributions of the management and the players towards achieving the purpose of the team. So, I say thank you to the management team especially, that you did what you are supposed to do and to the team players also.

“You know, what you are doing today will serve as sign to those youths constituting nuisance and perpetrating all forms of criminality to make them realise that they are wasting their energies rather than deploying them to useful ventures for the benefit of our State.”

Fubara commended the Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Christopher Green for effectively managing the team to achieve results and announced a reward of N30M to them.

In his address, Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green applauded the Governor for rewarding hardwork because the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club won all their concluding six matches and beat Ghana’s team to emerge the winners of Louis Edem International Basketball competition in Lagos.

He informed that it will be the first time Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club will be rewarded for any victory they had ever clinched for the State.

 

:

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Joseph Boakai, top left; President George Weah, right and Davidetta Brown Lansana NEC Chairman, buttom 20 mins ago

    Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Maintains Lead
    Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Friday presented a budget estimate of N159,572,482,915.61 Billion, christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development” to the State House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year 3 hours ago

    Oyebanji presents N159.5bn 2024 Budget to Ekiti Assembly
    Pharms. (Dr) Chioma Favour Uzoma and Pharms. (Dr) Favour Oluwatobi Ogedegbe 7 hours ago

    UNIBEN pharmacy graduates beat USA, 86 other countries in global competition
    Suspects paraded over various crimes 9 hours ago

    Murdered Ahoada DPO: We’re closing in on 2Baba and gang– Rivers CP Emeka
    Saminu Mohammed ,standing, and three other suspects 11 hours ago

    Kano: Wanted serial car thief Saminu, nabbed in Sabon Gari
    13 hours ago

    Police parade woman who bath husband with hot oil,blames it on anger issues
    22 hours ago

    Obari Gomba wins 2023 Nigeria Prize for Literature, carts home $100,000
    1 day ago

    Edo govt trains 540 workers on change management