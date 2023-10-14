Fubara rewards Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club with N30m

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has rewarded Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, winners of Loius Edem International Basketball competition with N30m.

He assured of sustaining support for the growth of all sporting activities in the State and make it attractive to misguided youths and pull them out of criminalities.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance when players of Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, winners of Louis Edem International Basketball competition presented their laurel to him at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The governor stated that with the support given to the team, it was also expected of them to work so hard with discipline to win the trophy as a justification of the support and proof to the world that they can be the best in their chosen field.

“It is not just about giving you the enablement in terms of financial support, but it also matters to know what the contributions of the management and the players towards achieving the purpose of the team. So, I say thank you to the management team especially, that you did what you are supposed to do and to the team players also.

“You know, what you are doing today will serve as sign to those youths constituting nuisance and perpetrating all forms of criminality to make them realise that they are wasting their energies rather than deploying them to useful ventures for the benefit of our State.”

Fubara commended the Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Christopher Green for effectively managing the team to achieve results and announced a reward of N30M to them.

In his address, Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green applauded the Governor for rewarding hardwork because the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club won all their concluding six matches and beat Ghana’s team to emerge the winners of Louis Edem International Basketball competition in Lagos.

He informed that it will be the first time Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club will be rewarded for any victory they had ever clinched for the State.

: