Police arrest three in Kano for robbing N2.9 million

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Three persons have been arrested by the police in Kano for robbing the sum of N2. 9 million from a Kano-based business man.

Police gave the names of the Robbers as Sunusi Abubakar (21), Nasiru Ibrahim (22) and Sunusi Yusuf who confessed that he is a friend of the victim, Nura Ibrahim and operates the same business with him.

According to a Statement by Kano state Police Command spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa signed on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, the suspects confessed to the crime.

He said, “On October 6, , a report was received from one Nura Ibrahim of Kankiya Village, Garko LGA, Kano that while on his way to Kaduna for his business, he was ambushed and attacked on his way at Garko LGA when trekking from his residence to the main road and was robbed the sum of N2,900,000:00 leaving him with inflicted injuries on his head.”

On receipt of the report, the victim was rushed to Garko Hospital and a team of Policemen led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Garko Division was mobilised to the scene.

He further stated that intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of a suspect; Sunusi Yusuf (25) a friend who does the same business with the victim.

“Having known that the friend had a large sum of money in his possession, conspired with two armed robbers, attacked him with clubs and robbed the money.

” The sum of N611,000:00 and six empty shells of AK-47 Rifle were recovered from them. The case will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” he added.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gumel, while appreciating the peace-loving people of the state for their understanding, cooperation and support, reiterates the commitments of the Police Command to the protection of life and property of all the inhabitants in the State.

He further urged them to keep reporting any suspicious movement, of persons or items they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms:

NDLEA arrest 241 drug dealers, recovers 3, 667.734kg of illicit drugs in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 241 drug dealers and recovered 3,667.734kg of various types of illicit drugs in Kano within a space of three months.

This was contained in a Sttamment signed by the acting Public Relations Officer of NDLEA Kano Command, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, ASN II.

According to him, over the course of three months, the Command has achieved remarkable results, including the arrest of 241 suspects involved in drug-related activities, recovery of 3,667.734kg of illicit substances, securing 18 convictions, sensitizing over 4000 individuals on drug abuse prevention, and successfully rehabilitating 22 individuals struggling with drug dependence.

He said the arrest of 241 suspects involved in drug trafficking and distribution is a testament to the command’s proactive stance.

“These arrests not only remove dangerous individuals from society but also disrupt the illicit drug supply chain, making it increasingly difficult for drugs to reach vulnerable communities.

“The recovery of 3,667.734kg of illicit substances further emphasizes the command’s effectiveness in intercepting and seizing drugs, thereby reducing their availability and mitigating the harm caused by drug abuse.”

He further stated that securing 18 convictions showcases the command’s commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that drug offenders face the legal consequences of their actions. These convictions provide closure for victims and act as a strong deterrent for potential criminals.

He added that the NDLEA’s relentless pursuit of legal action sends a clear message that drug-related crimes will be met with severe penalties, discouraging others from engaging in illicit activities.

The command’s sensitization campaigns have played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the dangers and consequences of drug abuse. By reaching over 4000 individuals including school children, traditional rulers, security personnel, among others the command has educated communities and empowered individuals to take informed choices.

Sensitization campaigns foster a culture of awareness, resilience, and healthy decision-making, reducing the demand for illicit substances and promoting a drug-free society.

Furthermore, the command’s rehabilitation efforts have successfully aided 22 drug-dependent individuals in overcoming addiction and reintegrating into the society.

The Statement further stated that: “By addressing the root causes of drug dependence and offering comprehensive support, counseling, and skills training, the command breaks the cycle of drug abuse, enabling individuals to lead productive and fulfilling lives.

“As a powerful tool, Visa clearance plays a pivotal role in the fight against drug trafficking, enabling authorities to identify and prevent potential drug traffickers from entering a country.

“The Command’s handling of over 400 visa clearance requests exemplifies its dedication to protecting the nation against the scourge of drug trafficking.

“By prioritizing efficient processing, fostering collaboration, and investing in training, the agency plays a pivotal role in safeguarding public health, ensuring economic stability, and enhancing the nation’s international reputation.

“The command’s recent accomplishments underscore the unwavering commitment of the State Commander, Abubakar Idris Ahmad, CN to creating a society free from the clutches of drug abuse.

“By adopting a comprehensive approach that encompasses prevention, law enforcement, awareness, and rehabilitation, the command has made a profound impact on both individuals and communities affected by drug abuse.”

