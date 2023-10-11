Kogi Police parade 9 suspects

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, has vowed to be fair and just to all in the discharge of his duty. He therefore appealed to politicians and their followers not to heat up the polity in their quest for power as the state prepares for the 11 November governorship election.

Onuoha made this known while parading 9 suspected criminals during his maiden interaction with journalists at the Kogi State Police Command headquarters, Lokoja, on Tuesday.

The suspects included three young men, Haruna Adamu 28, Harisu Abdulrasheed 18, and Yakubu Mohammed 23, who were accused of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and false alarm leading to the death of one Usman Abubakar. The trio were said to have falsely accused the deceased, a commercial motorcyclist of snatching a male organ at Aiyetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Ares, LGA. Before the truth could be established, Abubakar was lynched in a mob action.

Another set of suspects, ThankGod Joseph and Monday Mathew, were apprehended for terrorising residents of Onicha-Igo community in Ofu LGA. The gang was believed to be responsible for series of armed robbery attacks, assaults, thuggery and mischief in the community.

Onuoha said on 23/03/2023 at about 0130hrs, the hoodlums evaded the house and premises of one Mrs. Rachael Agada, firing guns sporadically, robbed the occupants of their valuable properties, kidnapped the house girl of Mrs Agada, named Nawaitu, and stole away her Hilux Van. In addition, he said that on 28/01/2023, the hoodlums killed one Miss Queen Onoja without any just cause.

The remaining suspects are Daniel David, a serial car snatcher, Akoji Ojo,

Abdulmumun Zakari and Ali Abdulraman, said to be kidnappers operating in Lokoja and environs.

According to the CP, the suspects confessed to their various criminal roles in the commission of the crimes and admitted to have carried out several kidnapping, armed robberies attacks on innocent people as well as travelers on the major highway in the State.

Items recovered from the suspects included three stolen vehicles, arms, ammunition, Jerry cans of oil, handsets, and military uniforms.

On the forthcoming poll, he assured of a level playground for all political parties and their members but urged them to carry the police along in their campaigns for the election. He advised political actors to see their opponents as brothers, noting that political violence and killings are against the rules of engagement.

“While soliciting for more cooperation from the good people of Kogi State, by continuing to provide credible and timely information to the Police, I want to assure you that the Police Command will not relent in its efforts in crime prevention and public safety in the State.

“Those who engage in criminal activities are warned to desist from such and hand over their arms and ammunition to the Police and engage in something meaningful for their lives or be prepared to face the full consequences of their actions.”