Swap African debt with climate change pains from the USA, India, UK and China -Jimoh Ibrhim

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 1:30 pm


Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

* Tells World Bank/IMF at the Global Parliamentary Forum in Marrakech

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from Nigeria was at the Global Parliamentary forum of the World Bank/IMF where he suggested that African debt, particularly Nigeria, be swapped for the pains of climate change coming from the USA, UK, CHINA and India.

Senator Ibrahim explained that those countries’ amount of carbon dioxide pollution (CO2) causes much pain.  The carbon polluter must be ready to pay for it, “and we can easily exchange African debt for the carbon pollution.”

Senator Ibrahim accused the USA, UK, CHINA and INDIA as key polluters who must pay for Nigeria’s debt in return.

Senator Ibrahim made this contribution on the Global Parliamentary floor of the World Bank, presided over by the IMF Deputy Managing Director at the ongoing meeting of the global financial institutions in Morocco.

Ibrahim explained that the debt ratio to GDP is 235%, and Africa is servicing its debt with over 50 billion dollars annually.

