Kogi guber: APC kickstarts campaign

Richard Elesho

The Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima led many prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC from across the country, to swoop on Lokoja this Sunday for the party’s flag off rally in its campaign for the 11 November Kogi State governorship election. The jamboree-like rally held at the Mohammodu Buhari Square.

Shettima, who stood in for President Bola Tinubu urged the Kogi electorate to vote for continuity by voting the APC candidate, Ododo Ahmed Usman, assuring that the federal government will deliver on the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, dredging of the River Niger and other campaign promises.

“For Kogi state to build on the legacy and for the purpose of continuity and consolidation, it becomes imperative for the people of Kogi state to align with the government at the centre by voting for the candidate of APC in the forthcoming November 11, 2023 governorship election.

“For the people of Kogi state to benefit immensely from the eight point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the natural resources that abound in the state, it is essential for them to vote for a younger and more patriotic person who knows much about the state.

“The President is a man of courage and conviction. He is a man pregnant with ideas on how to reposition the nation. Kogi Stat, which is one of the frontier states in the north, can not afford to have a state government that does not belong to the centre.

“The President had approved funds for the construction of Ganaja road and be rest assured that Abuja – Lokoja – Okene and Kabba – Ilorin is also going to receive federal government attention to ease movement of the people.

“Most importantly to the people of Kogi state is the Ajaokuta steel company that is the largest steel Industry in Nigeria. The President appointed a son of Kogi from a prominent family in the state Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu to be the Minister of Steel development.

“Fundamentally he was given the appointment to promote , project, and preserve the interest of the people of Kogi state to see to the realization of the Ajaokuta steel company which of course is 98 per cent completed”

He noted that the steel company, when operational, would assist the present administration to fulfil its eight point agenda with respect to job creation, huge investment, and revenue generation.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello thanked the president for providing the milestone of support that enabled him to perform and reposition the state to the present status.

“You all knew where we all took the state from and where it is today in terms of healthcare delivery, education, infrastructure development, and others too numerous to mention. You gave us support and the opportunity to perform this much.

“What we are doing today is laying the foundation, and it takes a man who has learnt through the road to build on the foundation. That is why we are calling you all.

“We have emulated one of our founding fathers, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, by declaring free education in the state. Today, from primary school to senior secondary school, our education is free of charge.

While presenting the Party’s flag to the gubernatorial candidat, the APC National Chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje said that the governor has been able to transform Kogi state in many ways, including the ability to present a successful candidate who will succeed him.

His words “He has changed the landscape of Kogi state. You are aware that he has provided long lasting Infrastructural facilities to the state, most of which are completed and some are still ongoing”.

“God has blessed you with many nationalities, and it’s left for you to consolidate and reunite to have an achievable a Kogi Development Agenda through Unity in Diversity.

“We can not afford to have a stranger at the government house. We have APC at both the national and state levels, and we must have a synergy to consolidate the achievements of the Governor Yahaya Bello.”

In a remark, Ododo promised to unite the state and continue the policies and projects of his principal.