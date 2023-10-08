Governor Uzodimma tasks kinsmen on unity 

It was more of a home coming for Governor Hope Uzodimma on Saturday at the Omuma Central School in Oru East Council as he joined his kit and kin to celebrate their 2023 new yam festival with pomp and circumstance.

The Iri ji Omuma brought together all the traditional rulers, President Generals and other stakeholders in such a rare manner that an excited Governor Uzodimma challenged his people to work hard to sustain the unity they have achieved with the cultural heritage.

The Governor said upholding unity among themselves will create room for development to thrive in Omuma.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma expressed gratitude to Omuma Amano – Etiti, Ozuh, Abia and Umuhu – for coming together to celebrate the 2023 New Yam festival “with new spirit of reconciliation and unity for the progress of Omuma.”

He thanked the organisers and prayed that the coming together of the people will be a good omen for Omuma in the four market days of Orie, Afor, Nkwo and Eke.

He urged them to uphold the unity that made this year’s celebration possible for the development of Omuma.

“God answers peoples prayers once a time. God has answered the prayers of Omuma people.”

He challenged them to explore the opportunity they now have and ensure they maximize it.

Governor Uzodimma said he was not oblivious of the work of the enemies and reassured his people that there is nothing they (enemies) can do to take away the power God gave to them.

“Omuma will develop like any other people that held power in the past.”

The Governor however warned those who indulge in drug abuse to do away with such habits as well as stop the destruction of public and private property, “because tomorrow will definitely be better.”

He thanked all those who attended the festival and promised to interface with the organisers to evaluate the various challenges bothering the community. “Omuma must be developed.”

In a joint address of the President Generals of the four Autonomous Communities of Omuma read by Chief Kenneth Okafor, he said that they have succeeded in bringing the four Communities together under one umbrella.

The PGs acknowledged that Governor Uzodimma has done a lot to make Omuma an urban city and thanked him so much.

Okafor said outside the regular achievements of the Governor in Imo State, thousands of students from their community are on the Governor’s scholarship scheme.

Also in an address read by Chief Lawson Okafor on behalf of the Umu Oru, Governor Uzodimma was commended for his unparalleled intervention in the human and infrastructural development of the entire Oru Nation.

He told the governor to be rest assured of the support of the entire Oru Nation in the coming November 11 governorship election.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Peter Igwe thanked the Governor for facilitating the New Yam festival and prayed God to continue to protect and guide him.

Chief Igwe said that Omuma has a unique way their fathers and grandfathers taught them how to eat New Yam, noting that they have resolved to uphold it.

He acknowledged that Governor Uzodimma has done a lot to uplift the living standard of Imo people in general and Omuma community in particular, and pledged the unalloyed support of the Omuma people in his quest for re-election.

Highlights of the celebration was the cutting and eating of the New Yam by the Governor, joined by the traditional rulers of the four autonomous communities of Omuma- HRH Eze GOB Okoraforanyanwu, HRH, Eze Philip Uzodimma, HRH Eze TO Ukachukwu and HRH Eze Clement Okonkwo.

Governor Uzodimma was later presented with an Award of Merit by the Students Union of Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma.

Wife of the Governor, Barr (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma, Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, Chief of Staff Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and members of the Imo State expanded executive council attended the event.

Also in attendance were the Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional rulers, HRH Eze EC Okeke, the Chairman Imo State Elder’s Council, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Chairman Board of Ben Uwajimogu College of Education, Ihitte Uboma, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe, among other dignitaries.