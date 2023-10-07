Police arrest 29 thugs for disrupting maulud celebration in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Twenty nine thugs otherwise known as Yan Daba in local parlance are cooling their heels at the Bompai police headquarters, Kano, for engaging in violent activities during the just concluded Maulud celebrations in Kano state.

A statement signed by the Kano state Police Command spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, indicated that police arrested the local criminals during a clearance operation to flush out insecurity elements in the state.

The statement added that, “29 suspected notorious thugs (Yan Daba) are in the police dragnet for being detected for offences during the unrest that Mar the just concluded Maulud Takutaha event.”

Items recovered from the suspects include 19 sharp knives, two scissors, two sharp irons (Dan Bida) and some illicit drugs.

The Statement further stated that: ” In line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM to all Police Commands and Formations to ensure peaceful Maulud Event Nationwide and drive the implementation of the Community-based Policing for effective service delivery that the Kano State Police also in its drive towards the fulfilment of its Constitutional mandate of preservation of law and order, launched clearance operations in some identified nooks and crannies of the State within which during the Takutaha event period held between 03/10/2023 and 05/10/2023 a total of 29 suspected notorious thugs (Yan Daba) were arrested.”

Police said all the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

CP Gumel appreciated the peace-loving people of the state for their understanding, cooperation and support.

He reiterated the commitments of the police Command to the protection of lives and property of all the good people of the state.

He further urged them to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store

