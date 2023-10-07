Kano guber legal tussle: INEC makes U-turn over withdrawal of appeal against APC

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made U-turn over its earlier decision to withdraw appeal against the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the on-going case at the Court of Appeal where Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf is challenging the decision of the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal which nullified his election.

Suleiman Alkali, Head of Legal department, INEC office, Kano, had written the Secretary of Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, saying that INEC has no reason to appeal the Tribunal judgement.

Alkali had stated in the letter obtained by our Correspondent that: “I have been instructed by the Commission headquarters that INEC as an umpire has no reason to appeal any Judgement.

“Consequently, the National Commissioner in charge if Legal Services and National Commissioner in charge of Kano zone are directed that the Appeal be withdrawn and all processes for all Appeals should be forwarded to the Kano Office.”

But in a twist of events, Alkali who did not deny writing the letter, said INEC has decided to continue with the case at the appellate court.

He said the withdrawal letter forwarded to the Tribunal has been recalled, insisting that INEC legal team is prepared to continue with the case at the appellate court.

Alkali who said he was misled into writing the letter at the first instance, said the letter was recalled 40 minutes after it was forwarded to the Tribunal Secretariat, but expressed surprise how the letter leaked to the Media.

Journalists in Kano were shown a copy of the Notice of Appeal filed on bahalf of INEC by law office of Dikko & Mahmood on October 3, indicating that INEC has officially appealed the judgement.

Our Correspondent reports that the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal had sacked Governor Yusuf, and ordered INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to the APC candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

But Governor Yusuf is not leaving any stone unturned as he has already engaged the services of a firebrand Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun to reclaim his” victory.”

Olanipekun is renowned as an expert in electoral issues.

He is handling the Governor Yusuf’s Appeal with his entire Chamber.

Governor is filling a 42-ground of appeal before the Appeal Court sitting in Kano, requesting for the nullification of the Tribunal judgement.

In the Notice of Appeal on Friday, Olanipekun, is leading Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Ibrahim G. Waru, and Akintola Makinde, with Wole Olanipekun & Co as the Legal Firm, handling Governor Yusuf case at the Appellate Court.

However, Chief E.O.B. Offiong (SAN) remains the Counsel for the APC.