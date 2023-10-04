Ijan agog as community celebrates monarch’s first coronation anniversary

The peaceful and quiet town of Ijan – Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti is in frenzy and excitement as residents prepare for the first year Coronation anniversary of their Royal Father , His Royal Highness, Oba Lawrence Adebanji Aladesuyi ( Afayagbekun 11) as the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti.

The Coronation anniversary Ceremony which is to take place between Monday 2nd and Saturday 7th October is to mark the one year Anniversary of the Onijan’s ascension to the throne of his forebears is expected to witness top dignitaries and personalities accross the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Hints from the Chairman, Publicity and Media Committee, Hon. Wole Olujobi for the epoch event indicated that, a colourful three-day programme is lined up to celebrate the new Monarch and the community at large.

“We are planning to use the Coronation as a rallying point to bring our people together again under one umbrella. Ijan sons and daughters in Nigeria and Diaspora are expected to come together to celebrate and rejoice with our Kabiyesi.” A Committee member hinted.

Major highlights of the Event will include, Football Matches, Cultural Shows, Launching/ Foundation Laying of an Ultra Modern Palace, Conferment of Chieftaincy Titles to commemorate the Onijan’s Anniversary.

“We are hoping to have a robust and roller-coaster celebration that will be a signal to all indigines of Ijan that it’s only love, peace and unity that can bolster our co-existence. No matter what!

Our forebears lived in peace, love and harmony. We should bring that to fore again to enable us forge ahead in sustaining the growth and development of Ijan.”

On October 5, 2022, Oba Aladesuyi received the Staff of Office from former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi as the new Onijan of Ijan.