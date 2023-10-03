Why FCMB is Celebrating Excellent Team Service

As the world celebrates Customer Service Week 2023, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is honouring its valued customers and dedicated employees with a week-long event focused on this year’s theme: Team Service.

Throughout the week, FCMB customers can expect celebratory messages, a treasure hunt game, and unique gifts for children with birthdays during the week. The Bank’s employees will participate in a service innovation challenge, a test of knowledge competition, and a game show and will be recognised for their outstanding service contributions.

“Excellent customer care is a team effort, not just the responsibility of our frontline employees,” said FCMB Managing Director Yemisi Edun. “It’s about everyone working together to create a positive experience for our valued customers. We recognise and appreciate customers and employees who embody this spirit. We couldn’t do it without them.”

FCMB’s Customer Service Week celebration is just one example of the Bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of team service excellence. FCMB has invested heavily in technology and training to ensure its employees have the resources and skills to provide customers with a positive experience.

“At FCMB, team service is more than just a slogan. It’s a way of life,” said FCMB’s Divisional Head, Corporate Services & Service Management, Felicia Obozuwa. “We encourage our employees to collaborate and support each other and reward them for going above and beyond to deliver excellent customer care. We are unwavering in our commitment to creating a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered to go the extra mile for our customers.”

Businesses worldwide set aside a special week yearly to celebrate their customer service personnel. This event is known as Customer Service Week, and it is a time to recognise and appreciate the valuable contributions made by these individuals in service organisations. It serves as a reminder of the vital role that customer service plays in building successful businesses and fostering long-term customer loyalty.