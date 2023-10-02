Tribunal dismisses Labour Party Governorship Candidate against Governor Fubara

Monday, October 2, 2023 3:06 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara,

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers, Beatrice Itubo challenging the election of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three-member panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Cletus Emifonye dismissed the petition for lacking merit and for failing to prove their allegations.

